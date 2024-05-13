The Kendrick Lamar And Drake Feud Just Took A Weird Turn, And A GoFundMe Is Involved

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud has kept the Internet engaged for weeks now, with the online community taking sides. To say that this has all amounted to a major moment in pop culture would be an understatement, and it's taken some wild turns. For instance, the Toronto-born rapper responded to Lamar’s “Euphoria” with a 10 Things I Hate About You clip. While the beef has seemingly calmed down for the moment, it has taken a weird turn, and a GoFundMe is involved.

How Did GoFundMe Get Thrown Into The Mix?

Reporting on the odd and morbid turn the rappers’ beef has taken comes by way of TMZ, and it's the artists' devotees that have sparked this new chapter. It appeared hip-hop fans were ready to declare Drake’s music career over, several GoFundMe pages popped up. The fake campaigns asked for funds to offset the cost of burial expenses for the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper’s reported defeat in his feud with the “All the Stars” performer. While the campaigns were created in jest, each page asked for real funds, ranging from $10,000 to $616,000. The latter amount served as a nod to Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 in LA” diss track.

Ultimately, these fake fundraising campaigns were shut down before any money was collected. A GoFundMe representative responded to these cash-grab opportunities, saying:

We can confirm we are monitoring the platform for related fundraiser starts and will remove any that have not been authorized by the recipient of the funds. $0 has been raised. We have zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform.

It's one thing for fans to show their support for the rappers on social media amid their squabble, yet it's something else entirely to collect funds on their behalf. Clearly, this was simply a case of a select few overzealous individuals trying to get in on the drama, in a way.

What Happened With The Feud That's Led To This Point?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been trading shots long before their recent back-and-forth diss tracks. Though their beef heated up following Lamar’s guest verse on the hit song “Like That” with fellow rapper Future. His verse was an alleged response to Drake and J. Cole’s No. 1 hit “First Person Shooter.” The rap superstar responded with two diss records “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which the former drew support from Kill Bill’s Uma Thurman. Lamar followed those disses by releasing “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.”

The disses took a turn when each rapper launched serious allegations against the other, including domestic violence and paternity issues, in “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams.” Lamar released “Not Like Us” before Drake answered with “The Heart Part 6.” Following the latter’s release, multiple publications and online fans declared the “Loyalty” rapper the winner of the conflict. Simultaneously, some fans took it as far as to declare the Degrassi alum's rap music career done. As of right now though, it's unclear as to whether this feud is truly finished as well.

