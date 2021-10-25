Netflix Is Giving One Previously Cancelled Series A Follow-Up Movie

Most are probably aware that Netflix has no problem cancelling one of its various series when it sees fit. The Last Kingdom, a period show produced in conjunction with the BBC, is among those to have received the axe from the streamer. While the show will end with a solid five seasons, fans are still likely disappointed to see the historical drama end. But there’s good news, as the series has now been given a follow-up film!

The movie, titled Seven Kings Must Die, will seemingly pick up after the events of the series. The two-hour feature is set to be directed by Ed Bazalgette, who has helmed episodes of the parent show, and is being penned by Martha Hillier, who has served a writer on co-producer on the Netflix show. The film will also mark the return of producer Nigel Merchant, who will executive produce alongside series star/EP Alexander Dreymon, Hillier, Mat Chaplin and Garth Neame.

Per EW , work on the film is set to begin after the fifth and final season wraps production and will take place in Budapest. It’s currently unclear as to which characters will be returning for the movie, likely due to the fact that such information could spoil their fates in Season 5.

Alexander Dreymon, who plays Uhtred of Bebbanburg, confirmed the project during his appearance at London’s MCM Comic Con. During the event, he took the time to express his excitement for the upcoming feature and thank the fans (via EW):

It's been such a privilege to tell Uhtred's story for five seasons. I'm so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round.

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Diaries, The Last Kingdom takes place during the 9th Century and focuses heavily on the Kingdom of Wessex’s attempts to ward off the growing Viking incursions. During its run, the show has received praise for its storytelling and production values.

News of this follow-up to The Last Kingdom is incredibly interesting, especially considering that Nigel Merchant has stressed that the upcoming season will “fully conclude the series.” Of course, there are plenty of other shows that have received movies after their runs concluded. The critically acclaimed Breaking Bad, for example, was able to continue its narrative in last year’s El Camino , while Sex and the City actually got two contiuation flicks (and that’s not couting the upcoming sequel limited series ).

Seven Kings Must Die will hopefully be a worthy successor to the show that birthed it. And with a bigger budget, the production should be a true sight to behold. But of course, it’ll first be interesting to see how things pan out for all of the main characters when The Last Kingdom finally returns to Netflix for its final season.