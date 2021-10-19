How Sex And The City's Author Feels About Kim Cattrall's Absence From HBO Max Revival

Beloved dramedy series Sex and the City is among the many shows these days getting a revival or reboot. The revival will follow Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda in their 50s. However, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed PR business woman Samantha Jones, will not be returning and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell shared her feelings.

It was confirmed earlier this year via a new teaser for Sex and the City that Kim Cattrall would not be present in the sequel series. It wasn’t too surprising as the actress has openly stated before that she’s done playing Samantha. Author Candace Bushnell recently spoke to Deadline about the new series ahead of its December release. One topic was Cattrall’s absence and Bushnell is sharing how she really feels about it:

I absolutely love Kim. But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn’t feel like doing the show. Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore.

It doesn’t seem like there are any hard feelings between Kim Cattrall and Candace Bushnell. It’s obvious Cattrall wants to move on from Sex and the City and not be branded as being Samantha Jones when she’s done other projects. Even though she won’t show up in the first season, maybe Cattrall will change her mind and at least make a cameo in a future season if the And Just Like That... sequel series continues into Season 2 and beyond? Fans can hope, anyway.

Without Kim Cattrall, what will Sex and the City do about her character? Following Sex and the City 3’s fallout, Kim Cattrall suggested that while she’s loved playing Samantha, perhaps someone else can take up the role. Though it would be hard for someone to simply replace her as Samantha, actors have been replaced before. Still, leaving the door open for Cattrall to come back if she ever chooses to return would be the better direction to go, especially when the character is so iconic to one actress.

When filming began in New York for the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…, the city almost seemed empty without all the friends reunited since they were without Cattrall. It will be interesting to see how Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda navigate their lives without Samantha but I have no doubt it’s still going to be a captivating series. Fans should still be looking forward to it, as there’s likely going to be hints as to what Samantha is up to and why she isn’t with the others in NYC.

The 10-part Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That… is set to premiere sometime in December 2021 on HBO Max. Sex and the City actor Willie Garson was slated to appear in the revival, but passed away back in September, so it should be interesting to see if he makes one final appearance filmed prior to his death. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide to see what other shows to binge!