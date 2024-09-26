While Netflix Originals Like Uglies And Rebel Ridge Are Dominating Netflix's Top 10 List, One Seriously Scary Horror Flick Is Peaking Just In Time For Spooky Season

We’re inching ever so closer to the spooky season, folks. It’s the time at which fans can grab some snacks, sit back and enjoy some of the best horror movies ever to grace the silver screen. A number of scary features will be available to check out on Netflix (which is one of the best streaming services ). Right now, titles like Rebel Ridge and Uglies – two of the platform’s original (and non-horror-centric) flicks – are dominating the streamer’s Top 10 trending list. But, at the same time, a seriously terrifying film is starting to peak just in time.

How Are The Netflix Original Movies Performing On The Top 10 List?

As of this writing, action thriller Rebel Ridge sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 movie list in the U.S., while young adult sci-fi drama Uglies is right behind it at No. 3. One other notable streaming original that’s also among their ranks is the recently released His Three Daughters. I’ve honestly yet to see the second-highest ranking of these three films, but I have seen the other two. With that, I can absolutely attest to why they’re probably so popular amongst subscribers.

Led by rising star Aaron Pierre , RR tells the story of a man who comes into conflict with a corrupt police force while attempting to bail his cousin out of jail. His Three Daughters is an emotional and humorous family drama that centers on three sisters as they reunite to care for their ailing father during his final days.

Both of those are compelling films and certainly worth streaming. Also, based on its position in the standings, I’d imagine that there are reasons to give Uglies a chance as well. But, these films aside, we also have to talk about the scary contender that’s in the room.

What Horror Film Is Starting To Make Waves On Netflix?

In 2023, Lee Cronin gifted horror movie aficionados with the uber creepy Evil Dead Rise – the fifth installment in Sam Raimi’s revered franchise. At the time of its release, the film earned positive reviews and had a great debut at the box office . It ultimately finished its theatrical run with $147 million worldwide against a budget that reportedly didn’t exceed $19 million.

Well, now, the flick is at No. 6 on Netflix’s Top 10 movie list, which is quite impressive. I’d say that it’s very possible that it’ll trend upward as viewers look for spookier fare with the Halloween season approaching.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Evil Dead Rise is a standalone entry in the illustrious big-screen series, which tells the story of deadites descending upon a Los Angeles apartment building. At the center of the drama are two sisters, who – after being estranged for some time – must protect themselves and their loved ones from the dangerous supernatural forces. Given the fact that the story is partially about a mom and her three kids, one could argue that this film now stands as a twisted annual Mother’s Day must-see .

To be honest, it’s hard to predict what might pop off in the realm of streaming. The rankings in the aforementioned Top 10 list could look vastly different just by the end of this week. However, I’m feeling optimistic that the Evil Dead flick will manage to stick around in standings for a little while and that other scary fare will join it in that lineup. Of course, also be sure that you don’t sleep on originals like Rebel Ridge, His Three Daughters and Uglies in the process.