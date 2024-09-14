Rebel Ridge's Aaron Pierre: Where You've Seen The Actor Before

This expression gets thrown around a lot, but Aaron Pierre’s performance in Rebel Ridge was a revelation. The actor’s work not only made Jeremy Saulnier’s latest thriller one of the best movies on Netflix in recent memory, but it also showed that the man who’ll soon voice the titular character in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King is someone we’ll be watching on the screen for quite some time.

If you were all about the performance critics called “magnetic” from the must-watch 2024 Netflix movie , you might be wondering where you’ve seen Pierre before. Well, wonder no longer, as we’re about to break down a handful of his previous acting credits that are worth a watch.

Old (2021)

One of the best M. Night Shyamalan movies , Old is one of those mind-bending horror flicks that’s really carried by its insanely talented ensemble cast. That includes Aaron Pierre, who takes on the role of Brendan, a.k.a., “Mid-Sized Sedan,” a rapper who gets wrapped up in the wild plot fairly early on. Without giving too much away about this 2021 thriller, Pierre puts on quite the performance.

Genuis: MLK/X

In 2024, Aaron Pierre joined the list of talented actors who’ve played Malcolm X over the years with his portrayal of the slain civil rights activist on Genuis: MLK/X. The fourth season of the biographical drama series centered on the tumultuous relationship between Malcolm and Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and the events that led to their assassinations.

Foe (2023)

Despite sharing the screen with two of the best actors in Hollywood – Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal – Aaron Pierre managed to steal the show in the 2023 sci-fi psychological thriller, Foe. Without giving too much away, Pierre plays an employee from an aerospace company who informs the couple at the center of the film that the husband (played by Mescal) will be going to space for two years and someone will take his place at home and in his marriage.

Brother (2022)

If you’re a fan of Pierre’s dramatic work in Rebel Ridge, then you’ll surely want to check out Brother, a 2022 drama about the bond shared by two brothers and a tragedy that shook their world. Clement Virgo’s film adopts a non-linear structure, which adds another layer of intrigue and mystery to the already tense story.

Krypton (2018-2019)

Before it was canceled after two seasons , Krypton was one of the best DC Comics series on TV, offering a more in-depth look at Superman’s home planet. Pierre showed up as Dev-Em, a former leader in the Kryptonian army who’s part of some of the show’s major plotlines. Though often forgotten, this show is worth checking out.

The Underground Railroad (2021)

Barry Jenkins’ Golden Globe-winning limited series The Underground Railroad is one of the best Amazon original shows you can watch, thanks in part to its outstanding cast. The show saw the Underground Railroad as an actual train system and not just a network of safe houses and hidden routes to help slaves escape the South, which provided some intense and exciting moments. Pierre shows up as Caesar Garner, a recently escaped slave who joins the main character, Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu), on her quest for freedom.

