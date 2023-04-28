Is Evil Dead Rise Bound To Become A Mother’s Day Favorite?

Warning: SPOILERS for Evil Dead Rise are going to be openly discussed in this feature. If you haven’t caught all the bloody fun yet, you’ve been warned.

Fear is safely at a theater near you thanks to writer/director Lee Cronin’s bloodsoaked horror movie Evil Dead Rise scaring up business. As an entry in Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s legendary franchise, it definitely fits the bill with all of the Deadite-fueled mayhem on the screen. And yet, this latest screamfest could find itself serving another purpose that hasn’t come up in what we know about the fifth Evil Dead film . Specifically, a case can be made for the picture at hand to become a Mother’s Day favorite, and the evidence is pretty compelling.

Evil Dead Rise’s Marketing Is Already Centered Around Alyssa Sutherland’s Character

When your movie’s advertising uses the word “mommy” as much as Evil Dead Rise does, you’re either tapping into a specific nerve or you’re probably looking at a bunch of TikTok memes. As both of those are totally valid scenarios, it’s the case of Alyssa Sutherland’s Ellie being the front and center draw in Warner Bros ’ ads that absolutely makes this flick a potential Mother’s Day offering to remember.

“Come to Mommy” and “Mommy Loves You To Death” are two of the most memorable taglines for Evil Dead Rise, and you see them everywhere on the branding. It also helps that Ellie is one of the most gruesome creatures in this franchise’s history, especially with her form shown in the final battle with sister Beth (Lily Sullivan).

That's only the beginning, as several other factors dig deeper into these family ties that bind. Which leads to the surprising revelation that, as far as the calendar is concerned, Evil Dead Rise may already be making a play for people's Mother's Day watchlists.

Evil Dead Fans Could Enjoy This Movie In Theaters This Mother’s Day

The fact that Evil Dead Rises wasn’t slated to release on Mother’s Day weekend is kind of a disappointment. At least, until you realize that it would have been running into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 territory. Even with the latest Marvel movie in mind, turning down the opportunity to provide the world with the most on the nose parent-based marketing since those “Who’s Your Daddy” posters released with Revenge of the Sith is a shame.

It’s not a total loss though, as the opening weekend haul for Evil Dead Rise banked an impressive amount for a smaller-budgeted horror movie. So technically, if your mom or any other mother you know isn’t into superheroes, this could still be smart counter-programming. In the best case scenario, the anniversary of the film’s release will keep bringing up those memories of the time you and your guests got maternal at the box office.

The Story To Evil Dead Rise Is Soaked In Discussing Family Issues

Before you start booking tickets, you really need to read the next two points carefully. I’m not suggesting Evil Dead Rise as a Mother’s Day tradition in the vein of simply popping on What To Expect When You’re Expecting. There are deep emotional wounds that are probed in this chilling tale, and not all parents are going to want to experience that sort of thing.

For starters, children have been introduced to the Evil Dead saga for the first time, and yes, they are very much put in danger. Two of Ellie’s three kids are attacked, possessed and eventually killed because of the Deadites taking them over, which would dismay parents of any age.

There’s also the fact that Beth and Ellie’s relationship with their mother, as well as each other, dredges up a lot of bad feelings in the middle of all the bloodletting. Even if your family is a bunch of gorehounds, there’s things in Evil Dead Rise that might give them pause.

Evil Dead Rise Also Slyly Opens Up Some Other Questions About Motherhood

Here it is, the mother of all selling points. Yes, that pun had to be made when discussing Evil Dead Rise’s Mothers’ Day status. Save for the bookending story that shows another batch of unfortunate victims to the Necronomicon’s evil wiles, the movie’s plot proper starts with Beth finding out she’s pregnant. Woven throughout the first act is a tale of Beth’s fear of becoming a mother, a fear that one could say she faces in the final moments of the film.

In protecting and defending Kassie (Nell Fisher), there’s a chance that she just might be ready to welcome a life into this world. At the same time, some may interpret the imagery of Evil Dead Rise as an allegory about a woman’s right to choose. So Beth might not be ready to be a mom, but she'll still step up as a caretaker for her niece in the process.

Interpretations aside, the subject of what it means to be a mother, or a parent of any stripe, would feel right at home with talking over this movie’s end result. Which means that if you miss it on Mother’s Day, you could always try to bring this picture to your impending Father’s Day get together.

Much as it did with Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead reboot , the world of Sam Raimi’s saga has once again delved into personal and emotional themes that have helped the series grow. From a thrill-a-minute indie sensation to a potential anthology that honors tradition while treating it to some buckshot to the chest, one can only hope that Mother’s Day, or any day, will keep this bloody battle in the conversation of dark and twisted tales that carry a message.