Netflix Subscribers Have A Lot Of NSFW Thoughts About Obsession's Sex Scene With The Pillow, And The Star Weighed In

Well, it’s likely that most people with a Netflix subscription fully understand that the streamer is home to some prime content filled with naughty situations and nudity (like the sexually explicit movies on Netflix ), but the 2023 TV schedule recently gave viewers yet another option in the limited series, Obsession. The show, which stars Richard Armitage of The Hobbit as a man who begins an affair with his son’s fiancée, has a number of wild sex scenes which feature him and co-star Charlie Murphy (who plays said fiancée), nearly throughout the Obsession ending . But, the one that’s brought up the most NSFW thoughts from people happens to feature Armitage and a pillow. Now, the actor has opened up about it.

What Did Obsession’s Richard Armitage Say About His Pillow Sex Scene?

The 2023 Netflix TV show premieres have now given us the scene in question, which takes place when Armitage’s William and Murphy’s Anna seem to be only a few days into their affair. He’s already fully overcome with lust/love for the younger woman, and after angering Anna has found a way to be near her by inhaling her scent on a pillow as he…Alright, I was going to be delicate about it, but to state it plainly, he masturbates while smelling that pillow. The star recently spoke with Metro about the drama, and explained some of the thought behind his scene, saying:

I was really conscious that it shouldn’t be in any way comedic so we sort of left it quite open and it was a bit of an improvisation actually.

Though we have, thankfully, been living for several years now in the days of intimacy coordinators and always carefully planned sex scenes (both of which this series did have in spades), obviously, the actor’s work for this particular showcase was a bit different. Armitage also noted that, originally, it had been written as William noticing Anna’s lipstick "imprint" on a tissue, but they didn’t quite feel it worked.

So, once he was in the scene and noticed that Murphy had (without him knowing) sprayed the perfume she’d chosen for her character around the room, he took to “improvisation” and began snorting like a wild animal, bed-humping, and self-boning until William started to cry.

What Are Viewers Saying About Obsession’s Pillow Sex Scene?

As you can likely imagine, those who’ve watched the show have lots of thoughts about Obsession overall, but this scene has elicited strong reactions from those on Twitter , especially because the ferocity of William’s activities seem to come out of nowhere. And, a number of audience members shared their feelings on it, which range from earnest shock to some level of disgust:

"Fucking hell was not expecting the pillow sniffing wank [flushed face emoji and tears of joy emoji]"

"Me: excited to start a cool, dark, fatal attraction type thriller….. Also Me: Ends up watching some middle age Englishman shag a pillow…"

"This is why I always take the hotel cushions off the bed & put them far, far, far away."

Also, there were a number of NSFW funny responses, like this tweet which sorta shows how the scene could have gone very wrong, and in the way Armitage really didn’t want:

William 5 min after arriving in the hotel room #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/Poyyr8H1ItApril 14, 2023 See more

There are even Twitter responses that show how many people probably looked once they saw what was happening:

the pillow? #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/AvVTbsh3JJApril 14, 2023 See more