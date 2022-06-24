Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 24, 2022

There is a handful of great Stephen King adaptations available to stream on Netflix - a few of which are exclusive to the platform, but the two that appear on its Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Friday, June 24, 2022, do not fall under that category. In fact, the more popular of the two (for today, at least) is a slightly older and somewhat underrated favorite while the other is a newer, instant classic whose source material, obviously, had a profound impact on a series that was Number One on the Top 10 TV Shows list until yesterday. There is plenty more to discuss regarding what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, so let’s jump right in.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 24, 2022

The older Stephen King movie described above is Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of The Mist, which debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. yesterday in fourth place, but now sits right behind returning champion Sing 2. The more recent King movie on the list - 2017’s It - has dropped to fourth place, where it still sits below Spiderhead, but is now above new Netflix original movies Love & Gelato and Hustle, which have swapped places from the day before. Making its debut among the ranks on June 24, 2022, is Backtrace - a 2018 cop drama starring Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine - in seventh place above the animated Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, John Travolta’s Speed Kills, and Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime in the bottom three.

1. Sing 2

2. The Mist

3. Spiderhead

4. It

5. Love & Gelato

6. Hustle

7. Backtrace

8. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

9. Speed Kills

10. Halftime

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 24, 2022

There is also a new title to report on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today called Snowflake Mountain - an original reality competition in which privileged youths are left to fend for themselves on a retreat in the wilderness. That new Netflix original series has debuted at fourth place under yesterday’s new champion The Umbrella Academy, previous Number One holder (for a good month) Stranger Things, and CW’s teen sports drama All American. Disturbing docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet, new sitcom God’s Favorite Idiot, and reality cooking competition Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend are still tightly knit, but are now followed by The Lincoln Lawyer, which currently sits above British period drama Peaky Blinders and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey - another disturbing hit docuseries - in the bottom two.

1. The Umbrella Academy

2. Stranger Things

3. All American

4. Snowflake Mountain

5. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

6. God’s Favorite Idiot

7. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

8. The Lincoln Lawyer

9. Peaky Blinders

10. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Since today is the start of a new weekend, the Netflix Top 10 lists are bound to undergo a few changes over the next couple of days. I predict that the action-comedy The Man from Toronto - starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart - could be a big smash and I am sure that many children of the ‘90s will be using their Netflix subscriptions to get their nostalgia on with classic Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan & Kel now that they just got added. If you are curious to see how well these titles do on the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows lists, be sure to check out our breakdown tomorrow, and the next day, and the next…

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, June 23, 2022.