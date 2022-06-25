Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 25, 2022

By the end of the week, Netfllix’s U.S. trending lists were filled with interesting pieces of content, and that remains the case as the weekend progresses. Stephen King adaptations, animated fare and a few thrillers can be found within the movies rankings on Saturday, June 25. And when it comes to TV, the list is filled with sci-fi, drama and superhero productions, along with plenty of other interesting series. As one would expect, there have been a few shake-ups in the standings since Friday, with the film list even crowning a new No. 1. With this, let’s take a look at what’s going down – or up, I suppose.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 25, 2022

The Man from Toronto has officially swooped in and taken first place from Sing 2, which now sits at No. 2. The former, a Netflix original that dropped on Friday, sees Kevin Hart going head to head with Woody Harrelson . With such star power behind it, it’s no wonder that the action comedy has hit the top spot so quickly. In third is the 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist, which falls back one slot from yesterday. Spiderhead, the thriller directed by Top Gun: Maverick ’s Joseph Kosinski moves back a place to fourth. And the fifth spot is held by critical darling Hustle, which impressively managed to move up from sixth.

That No. 6 spot is now occupied by 2017’s It, which was in fourth the other day. Despite the drop, it seems audiences are still checking out the movie that saw Bill Skarsgård play Pennywise . Meanwhile, YA romance Love & Gelato fell two spots to seventh place, and Sylvester Stallone-led thriller Backtrace fell one and landed itself in eighth as a result. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness also dropped a single spot and moved to the No. 9 slot. Finally, Halftime, the documentary that sees JLo get candid about the public’s focus on her butt and more, still holds tenth place.

1. The Man from Toronto

2. Sing 2

3. The Mist

4. Spiderhead

5. Hustle

6. It

7. Love & Gelato

8. Backtrace

9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

10. Halftime

(Image credit: The CW)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 25, 2022

For those who didn’t know, Stranger Things is no longer the most popular show on the U.S.’s TV list, as that top spot now belongs to The Umbrella Academy. The third season of the superhero adaptation was one of the more exciting additions to Netflix this June , and it’s great to see that fans are loving it. Though its reign may not last long, as Volume 2 of ST drops this coming Friday. Also staying in place are All American and Snowflake Mountain in third and fourth, respectively. But there’s been a change in the fifth spot, with The Lincoln Lawyer jumping up from eighth place. (Looks like the less-than-stellar reviews still aren’t keeping it from crushing .)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet, the chilling yet insightful docuseries, dropped one place to sixth. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend managed to stick to its position in seventh, while God’s Favorite Idiot dropped to eighth to sixth. Debuting in the list at No. 9 is Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies , which dropped its final episode on The CW just recently. Last but not least is Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey , one many great documentaries you can check out on the streamer.

1. The Umbrella Academy

2. Stranger Things

3. All American

4. Snowflake Mountain

5. The Lincoln Lawyer

6. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

7. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

8. God's Favorite Idiot

9. Legacies

10. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

When it comes to movies, I’d expect The Man from Toronto to stay on top for the remainder of the weekend, and the same goes for The Umbrella Academy when it comes to TV. Of course, there are plenty of other things to watch, too. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to see Kenan & Kel and other Nickelodeon shows on the service (though not every season is available). Be sure to check out these things and more by grabbing a Netflix subscription .

