Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 23, 2022

Previously, I predicted that Stranger Things could very likely remain Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. by the time the highly anticipated second volume of its fourth season premieres on Friday, July 1, and genuinely believed in that possibility. However, I never cower from admitting that I was wrong and such is the case for Thursday, June 23, 2022, on which we can also report that there is new victor on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Let’s see what the new most popular titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) are today in our following breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 23, 2022

There were very little changes to mention on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. yesterday, but that is certainly not the case with the list today, which sees Illumination’s animated hit sequel Sing 2 enter the ranks at Number One above former champion Spiderhead, modern horror favorite It, and 2007’s The Mist - another chilling Stephen King adaptation that is also new to the list. Another new trending title (sitting right below Adam Sandler’s Hustle) is the romantic new Netflix original movie Love & Gelato in sixth place above Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, Speed Kills with John Travolta, and Halftime - J. Lo’s hit new doc. Meanwhile, The Amazing Spider-Man is swinging at the bottom… for now.

1. Sing 2

2. Spiderhead

3. It

4. The Mist

5. Hustle

6. Love & Gelato

7. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

8. Speed Kills

9. Halftime

10. The Amazing Spider-Man

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 23, 2022

There was also very little to say yesterday regarding what had changed about the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on Netflix, but it’s a whole new story today, on which Stranger Things has been usurped from the top spot for the first time this month by the new season of the beloved comic book adaptation, The Umbrella Academy. Also, teen football drama All American is still scoring big and is now being trailed by the revealing new docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet, which has surpassed the “heavenly” comedy God’s Favorite Idiot. Culinary reality competition Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is now followed by Peaky Blinders and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (still in seventh and eighth place from yesterday) while British import You Don’t Know Me has been exported to the bottom spot underneath hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer.

1. The Umbrella Academy

2. Stranger Things

3. All American

4. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

5. God’s Favorite Idiot

6. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

7. Peaky Blinders

8. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

9. The Lincoln Lawyer

10. You Don’t Know Me

While it is nice to see some fresh blood claiming the Number One spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows, I think it is safe to say that Stranger Things will make a quick comeback as soon as the conclusion to Season 4 is released. Until then, we will also continue letting you know what movies people with Netflix subscriptions are also watching the most in our daily breakdowns.

