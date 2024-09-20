After Seeing How Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender's Toph Actress Reacted To Her Casting News, I'm Convinced She's The Perfect Choice

You can’t have Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender without Toph, it’s impossible. So, I’ve been impatiently waiting to see who would be joining Netflix’s live-action Last Airbender cast as the beloved Earthbender. Now, we know who is playing The Blind Bandit. After seeing the actress’s reaction to the news, I’m convinced she’s the perfect person to play my favorite character in this series.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Found Its Toph!

For those who might not know, Toph is a blind Earthbender who joins Team Avatar to teach Aang how to bend her element . She’s feisty, tough, strong-willed and quick-witted, and she's easily one of the best characters in the show. So, casting her was a tall order.

However, they did it, as Netflix announced that Miya Cech will be playing the iconic role, and you can see her in the video below:

I kid you not, the wait to see who ended up playing Toph, a certified Avatar icon , has been killing me. So, to finally know who is playing her is a relief. What makes it even better is I think she’s a perfect choice!

Miya Cech’s Reaction To The News Proves She’s A Long-Time Fan And The Perfect Toph

Before we get into my thoughts on the matter, Miya Cech’s filmography speaks for itself and shows that she’s more than qualified for this gig. She played Teenage Amy in Netflix’s award-winning hit Beef, and she had roles in the shows The Santa Clauses and Surfside Girls as well as movies like You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Oh, and did I mention she’s only 17 years old?

On top of that, Avatar’s track record when it comes to casting is immaculate. Gordon Cormier has the playful young energy and wisdom Aang requires. Kiawentiio plays Katara with the grace and drive that’s needed for the waterbender. Ian Ousley basically is Sokka, especially when it comes to his sense of humor, and Dallas Liu embodies the tortured Prince Zuko perfectly. However, not only do their performances pay homage to the animated series, but they are genuine fans of the source material too.

Miya Cech checks these boxes as well. She seems to have the spunky energy Toph demands. However, she’s also a big fan of the OG show, as she proved with her Instagram caption reacting to the news:

this is the hardest secret i’ve ever had to keep. 🤜💨🪨 i’ve spent the past 5 years hoping for just the opportunity to audition for the role of toph (and twice as long being a fan of the original ATLA series). i’m still pinching myself! thank you to @netflix and my amazing cast mates who have welcomed me into this family with open arms. i can’t believe that i’m actually saying these words- i. am. melon. lord.

So, if my math is right, she’s been a fan since she was seven years old (me too, girl), and she’s been working toward the role, which I love. However, the part of this caption that really made me excited for her casting was the sign-off:

i. am. melon. lord.

This is a hilarious deep-cut reference to a Toph line from Season 3 of the animated series when the team is practicing to defeat the Fire Lord. It’s a silly moment, and it’s a perfect example of the character’s tough yet silly sense of humor.

Toph is MELON LORD ðŸ‰| Full Scene | Avatar: The Last Airbender - YouTube Watch On

So, yes, Miya Cech, you are Melon Lord, you are Toph, and I can’t wait to see you on screen!