Netflix’s Beef EP Explains Why The Hit Show Doesn’t Emphasize Race While Discussing Plans He Had For Season 1
The showrunner shared some thoughtful sentiments.
So far, TV junkies have been treated to some unique pieces of content from Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule, and the streamer welcomed another excellent title earlier this month in the form of Beef. The A24-produced dramedy series, which features Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles, is nothing short of fantastic. Much of the credit for that is owed to Lee Sung Jin, who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. One of the more refreshing elements of the show is that it features a main cast entirely made up of Asian talent. The characters’ race doesn’t actually play into the story itself much, though, and, while discussing scrapped Season 1 plans, Jin explained why that’s the case.
Those who’ve watched Beef and enjoyed it may have a tough time imagining any stars but Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in the lead role. However, you may be surprised to hear that Wong’s character, Amy, was initially set to be a white, middle-aged man. That’s a stark change, for sure, and one that Lee Sung Jin discussed with Variety. The cerebral showrunner explained that there were a couple of reasons why the change was made. But a major factor was the fact that a feud between Steven Yeun’s Danny feud and a white man would’ve sparked a conversation the producer was looking to avoid:
Race is a topic that does come into play in a number of contemporary TV and film productions and, in many cases, it’s handled with great nuance. However, Lee Sung Jin makes a very fair point in that there can be a heavy emphasis on the subject at times and that it can occasionally engulf a project from a narrative standpoint. I honestly believe Jin’s decision works in his favor because, as he mentioned, he was still able to explore poignant cultural themes unique to Asian Americans throughout the series.
So with those elements and the cast in mind, Netflix could’ve easily marketed this offering as a groundbreaking piece of storytelling that serves as a strong step forward for on-screen diversity. It is indeed those things, mind you, but that’s not the route the producer was wishing for when it came to advertisement. And his reasoning makes a lot of sense:
Make no mistake, Lee Sung Jin, who is also holding down writing duties on Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie, is pleased with the impact Asian Americans are having on popular culture. Yet his goal is to place the emphasis on the characters and not the color of their skin. I echo the sentiment that “there’s so much more to them than that.” Plus, as Jin astutely pointed out, the mere presence of people of color within ads for a marquee show like this speaks volumes on its own.
Beef is currently the No. 1 trending TV show on Netflix and critics are hailing it as a must-watch, “feel-bad” comedy. I’d say that Lee Sung Jin’s changes paid off in a major way and, hopefully, the buzz warrants a Season 2 renewal. I’ve personally enjoyed this series a great deal, and I think most would agree with me when I say we need more complex stories like these that just happen to include people of color.
If you haven’t already, stream all 10 episodes of Beef using a Netflix subscription and, if you’ve done that already, check out our 2023 TV schedule to learn about upcoming premieres.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
