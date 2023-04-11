Netflix’s Beef EP Explains Why The Hit Show Doesn’t Emphasize Race While Discussing Plans He Had For Season 1

So far, TV junkies have been treated to some unique pieces of content from Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule , and the streamer welcomed another excellent title earlier this month in the form of Beef. The A24-produced dramedy series, which features Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles, is nothing short of fantastic. Much of the credit for that is owed to Lee Sung Jin, who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. One of the more refreshing elements of the show is that it features a main cast entirely made up of Asian talent. The characters’ race doesn’t actually play into the story itself much, though, and, while discussing scrapped Season 1 plans, Jin explained why that’s the case.

Those who’ve watched Beef and enjoyed it may have a tough time imagining any stars but Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in the lead role. However, you may be surprised to hear that Wong’s character, Amy, was initially set to be a white, middle-aged man. That’s a stark change, for sure, and one that Lee Sung Jin discussed with Variety . The cerebral showrunner explained that there were a couple of reasons why the change was made. But a major factor was the fact that a feud between Steven Yeun’s Danny feud and a white man would’ve sparked a conversation the producer was looking to avoid:

The reason I abandoned Stanley Tucci-type very quickly was because — especially in the modern era — you have to talk about race, and there’s so many other shows that do that very well. I really didn’t have much interest, nor the capabilities to handle that, to write about that. So that was a factor. But I think it wasn’t the factor in working with Ali. If Ali were another race, I still would have wanted to work with her. She really embodies so much about this character that is perfect, and she brings so many nuanced layers to the role. The fact that she is Asian American does help, because it allows for so many other doors to open and for us to explore other themes without having to address the card of race, which would take up a sizable amount of narrative real estate.

Race is a topic that does come into play in a number of contemporary TV and film productions and, in many cases, it’s handled with great nuance. However, Lee Sung Jin makes a very fair point in that there can be a heavy emphasis on the subject at times and that it can occasionally engulf a project from a narrative standpoint. I honestly believe Jin’s decision works in his favor because, as he mentioned, he was still able to explore poignant cultural themes unique to Asian Americans throughout the series.

So with those elements and the cast in mind, Netflix could’ve easily marketed this offering as a groundbreaking piece of storytelling that serves as a strong step forward for on-screen diversity. It is indeed those things, mind you, but that’s not the route the producer was wishing for when it came to advertisement. And his reasoning makes a lot of sense:

I am very proud of all that’s happening in Asian American culture today. But I think especially as a writer, you’re always wanting to lead with character first. Yes, these characters happen to be Asian American, but there’s so much more to them than just that. It really isn’t an act of dodging, but it is more of an actively pursuing character. The marketing has been great, both on the Netflix side and the A24 side, wanting to really capture the mood and tone of the show and the mood and tone of these characters. Just the fact that they are Asian American says a lot on the posters, so allowing the show and the world and the characters to overtake that. It just happened organically more than anything else.

Make no mistake, Lee Sung Jin, who is also holding down writing duties on Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie , is pleased with the impact Asian Americans are having on popular culture. Yet his goal is to place the emphasis on the characters and not the color of their skin. I echo the sentiment that “there’s so much more to them than that.” Plus, as Jin astutely pointed out, the mere presence of people of color within ads for a marquee show like this speaks volumes on its own.

Beef is currently the No. 1 trending TV show on Netflix and critics are hailing it as a must-watch, “feel-bad” comedy . I’d say that Lee Sung Jin’s changes paid off in a major way and, hopefully, the buzz warrants a Season 2 renewal. I’ve personally enjoyed this series a great deal, and I think most would agree with me when I say we need more complex stories like these that just happen to include people of color.