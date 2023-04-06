Beef Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Netflix has come out with some awesome shows throughout its time as the streaming king. It's had hits that have taken over social media, such as Wednesday , and created swoon-worthy shows like Bridgerton, which is entering its third season , but now, it’s about to take the word “beef” to a whole new level – with Beef.

The series, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, tells the story of two drivers who are both going through a 'crisis’ in their lives who end up having the epitome of a road rage incident that is carried far beyond their cars. The show is made by A24, which has produced some of the best films in the last decade, such as the company's horror movies , comedies, and many others, so to see them making a TV series like this is so much fun.

The Beef cast is similarly impressive, with names on here that I’m sure you’ve heard of more than once. Let’s get into where you’ve seen them before.

Steven Yeun (Danny Cho)

First up on this list is Steven Yeun, who plays Danny Cho in Beef. Admittedly, I’ve been a fan of Yeun's for years, and when I say years, I mean that with my entire heart. I first discovered him on The Walking Dead , as most people did, and fell in love with his acting style. Ever since then, he’s become even more prominent on film and TV and I am here for the praise he's gotten.

One of his most known movies so far is Minari , where he had a starring role that garnered him an Academy Award nomination, but he’s done plenty of other awesome films, as well. These include, but aren’t limited to, the Jordan Peele horror movie , Nope, Burning, The Humans, The Star, Sorry To Bother You, and Okja.

Besides his time on The Walking Dead, Yeun is also a pretty prominent voice actor, and has done a lot of voice work for shows such as Voltron: Legendary Defender and the very popular Amazon Prime series, Invincible, which is receiving a second season soon.

Ali Wong (Amy Lau)

The next star is Ali Wong, who plays Amy Lau. Wong has been around in the entertainment industry for some time. I primarily know her as a comedian, as I’ve watched all of her Netflix specials and have laughed hilariously every time I’ve watched them, but she’s done plenty in movies and TV , as well.

With films, she’s mainly known for her role in Always Be My Maybe, but she’s had parts in movies such as Onward, Birds of Prey, Father Figures, and Savage. On television, she was one of the main stars of Tuca & Bertie, an animated series, as well as doing voice work for shows such as Big Mouth and Human Resources, both great animated shows on Netflix for adults .

She also had a main role in American Housewife, and a recurring role in Love, Victor on Hulu, as well as on the series, Paper Girls.

Joseph Lee (George Nakai)

Moving on with our list, next up is Joseph Lee, who portrays George Nakai in Beef. Lee has done a couple of independent films that you might recognize him from, including Lion and Searching. Some TV shows that he’s had parts in are Star Trek: Picard, as well as the series Miracle That We Meet. Other than that, he’s pretty new to Hollywood, but I’m sure we’ll be seeing more of him soon enough.

Young Mazino (Paul Cho)

Another newcomer to Hollywood is Young Mazino, who plays Paul Cho in the series. The actor has primarily done guest roles on many popular shows, and these include parts in series’ such as Prodigal Son, Blue Bloods, Tommy, Blindspot, and My Crazy Love.

He’s also had roles in the independent films Fish Bones and Vita, but his main part in Beef will be his first major role in a television show, so it’ll be awesome to see him do this.

David Choe (Isaac Cho)

Moving on, we have David Choe, who is playing Isaac Cho. The actor is actually also an artist and a musician, but has only recently gotten into acting over the last few years. He’s had guest roles on television shows such as The Mandalorian on Disney+, which is well into its third season , as well as Better Things.

He’s also had parts in films such as We Are The Strange, as well as Violent Blue, but it’ll be exciting to see him take on a role that’s a main part in a big show such as this.

Patti Yasutake (Fumi Nakai)

Next up on this list, we have Patti Yasutake, a veteran in Hollywood who has been acting for more than three decades. She portrays Fumi Nakai in Beef. The actress has done plenty in television. She’s primarily known for playing Nurder Ogawa in the Star Trek franchise , where she was a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as movies that were spun off of the show.

Besides that, she was also in TV shows such as Murder One, Dangerous Minds, Bones, Just Legal, The Closer, Cold Case, and many more. With films, she was also a part of movies like Drop Dead Gorgeous, The Coverup, The LA Riot Spectacular, The Wash and more.

Maria Bello (Jordan Forster)

Moving on, we take a look at Maria Bello, who plays Jordan Forster. Bello has been in movies such as Duets, 100 Mile Rule, The Cooler alongside William H. Macy, The Dark, The Sisters, Towelhead, Grown Ups and its sequel, Demonic, The 5th Wave, The Water Man, Wait Till Helen Comes and others.

She’s also appeared in several television shows, including a recurring role on ER, and shows like Prime Suspect, Goliath, Touch, NCIS and more.

Ashley Park (Naomi Forster)

Next up, we take a look at Ashley Park, who plays Naomi Forster in Beef. Park got her start on Broadway, and had a huge role in Mean Girls: The Musical, which is getting a movie adaptation, but has since appeared in Mr. Malcolm’s List, and other smaller films. She’s set to appear in Joy Ride . She’s also part of the Emily in Paris cast , as well as being in Girls5eva on Peacock.

Additional Cast Members

Last but not least, we have to point out a few recurring actors who are also here. Justin H. Min, who is primarily known for his role in The Umbrella Academy, plays Edwin.

Mia Serafino, who is mainly known for the show Crowded, plays Mia, and Remy Holt (who has only been in 1923 prior to her role in Beef) plays June. Andrew Santino, who is known for his role on Dave, portrays Michael, while Rek Lee is a rapper who's just getting into acting and has a part on the series, though he has done voice work on Adventure Time before.

With such a nice cast, Beef is sure to be a hit on Netflix. Now the real question is, who do you have beef with?