Netflix's New True Crime Doc Uses AI, And I'm Shocked I Didn't Hate It
I'm making an exception here...
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I am typically someone who wants nothing to do with the use of AI in movies, TV shows, and other forms of entertainment for a variety of reasons. However, I recently watched the 2026 Netflix original documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, and you know, I’m shocked that I didn’t hate the way director Dominic Sivyer used AI here.
It wasn’t an egregious use to recreate moments in the investigation into the British neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven infants, but instead a way to protect the anonymity of two people close to the case. While I still don’t want things like Darren Aronofsky’s AI-generated American Revolution series or those fake trailers all over the internet, I’m honestly starting to see a good use for the tech. Let me explain…
The Reason For AI In The Documentary Makes Total Sense
When I first pressed play on The Investigation of Lucy Letby after it started streaming on Netflix, I noticed a short disclaimer before it started that read: “Some contributors have been digitally disguised to maintain anonymity.” I initially thought this would be along the lines of having someone’s face blurred out or digitally darkened to protect their anonymity, but as the story started to unfold, I noticed that two people looked strikingly different from the others being interviewed.Article continues below
First, there was “Sarah,” the mother of one of the young victims who died under Lucy Letby’s care at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England, between 2015 and 2016. As seen in the picture above, her facial features are smooth and have an airbrushed quality to them, and the depth of field seems way too shallow. Later on, one of Letby’s former colleagues, “Maisie,” is presented similarly. This is what the AI was used for.
So, why use AI in this way? Well, I found an article published by Netflix Tudum around the time the documentary dropped on the streamer, and found this explanation:
Under these circumstances, it makes total sense why the creative team behind the doc would take these measures to protect the identities of the “Sarah” and “Maisie.” Also, I have to give it to them for being upfront about this, both in the introduction and whenever the AI-disguised subjects appear on screen.
This Is Essentially A More Advanced Form Of Disgusing Witnesses
Remember all those old true crime shows before the streaming age? I’m talking the ones that would come on Fox on a random weeknight and feature witnesses speaking through a voice modulator and their faces in shadow. Well, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, with its use of AI technology, is pretty much the modern equivalent of that.
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Sure, their names have been changed and their true identities hidden, but all it is is a digital mask to protect them from further suffering all these years later. Understanding this and knowing the filmmakers were upfront about the use of AI makes this totally okay in my book, as crazy as that may sound.
The Investigation of Lucy Letby is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription. Though the subject matter is, at times, hard to take, it’s a fascinating story that’ll keep you guessing from start to finish.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
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