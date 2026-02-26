Dear Internet, Please Stop Sending Khloé Kardashian AI Videos Of Her Late Father Kissing Her

The capabilities of A.I. in today’s world are frankly astonishing, with new advancements coming all the time. This can lead to really fun (if unnecessary) things like seeing what the Avengers would look like as babies, but also scary occurrences like the creation of “entirely phony” interviews. Khloé Kardashian opened up about one trend in particular that she finds a little strange, and she’d like for fans to kindly stop sending her A.I. videos of her late father Robert Kardashian kissing her on the forehead.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Khloé Kardashian was just 19 years old at the time, and she and the rest of her family have been open about how much they were affected. On her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, she said she knows fans’ hearts are in the right place when they send her A.I. videos of her dad, but it’s safe to say that’s not her favorite thing. In her words:

I’m sure people think it’s sweet, but even the AI videos of my dad kissing me on my forehead or something, that sort of freaks me out a little bit. I can’t explain it. I know people are doing it cuz they think it’s so nice, but that’s just weird. I don’t know why. It weirds me out.

I have no doubt that many people who have lost a parent can find comfort in seeing images or videos that make it appear like their loved one is still with them, but I can also see why it would make Khloé Kardashian uncomfortable.

Grief is such a personal journey, and it doesn’t sound like these unsolicited A.I. videos do much to help her. In fact, they could also serve as a reminder that her dad is not actually here anymore, which I’d imagine is pretty upsetting, regardless of how much time has passed.

However, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian was seemingly very grateful when her then-husband Kanye West gifted her a hologram of Robert Kardashian for her 40th birthday in 2020. The apparition told Kim how proud he was of her for following in his footsteps to become a lawyer, for raising her four children and for marrying the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world” (yes, really). Kim called it “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.”

These days, you don’t have to be Kanye West to create such a thing, and Khloé Kardashian admits there are “awesome tools” at our disposal — she's even shared some of the images of her current self hugging her younger self. Overall, though, she said she’s of an age where that kind of thing is more scary than cool. That’s especially true with her family’s level of celebrity, since fans take a lot of liberties. She said:

I’ll see videos of my sisters, and I have to send it to them and be like, ‘Wait, did you really say this?’ And when I’m questioning it, 9 out of 10 times, it’s not them. It’s AI. And that’s so scary.

I honestly can’t imagine how bizarre that would be, and it makes sense why she might be weirded out by fake videos of Robert Kardashian kissing her. Stay tuned to the 2026 TV schedule for information about The Kardashians Season 8, and in the meantime, catch up with all of the Kardashian-Jenner family antics by streaming the first seven seasons with your Hulu subscription.