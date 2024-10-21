James Gunn Shares Blunt Reaction After Fan Makes A Superman Trailer Using A.I.

Big changes are on the horizon for upcoming DC movies , but comic book films still dominate pop culture. With the DCEU wrapping up its final chapter (now streaming with a Max subscription ), attention has shifted to what James Gunn has planned for his slate of upcoming superhero movies . Known for his bold filmmaking and candid fan interactions, the Guardians of the Galaxy director is gearing up for his highly anticipated Superman reboot . However, when an AI-generated fan trailer for the movie aired on French TV, the GoG Vol 3. filmmaker didn’t hide his disgust, making his feelings crystal clear.

The clip, shown during a segment on France 2’s coverage of the Super/Man documentary about the late Christopher Reeve, left the Slither screenwriter feeling less than enthused. He quickly took to his X account to express his disgust, summing it up in a post that featured three emojis that left his feelings anything but ambiguous:

🤮🤮🤮

Although the original clip from France 2 has since been pulled, the AI-generated trailer is still making the rounds on social media. Gunn’s decision to share it showed how much it bothered him. One fan, clearly sympathetic, commented, “Oh no, I hoped you would never see this.” The former director/writer/producer had a witty and on-brand reply, writing:

I wish this as well.

This isn’t the first time Gunn has spoken out against AI in filmmaking. In March, The Suicide Squad helmer condemned an AI-generated image of David Corenswet in the Superman costume, which had circulated online. The Brightburn producer harshly critiqued the image for its poor rendering, highlighting its distorted features and awkward proportions. He sarcastically questioned the realism of the AI depiction, pointing out its obvious flaws, such as Corenswet’s waxy hands, misshapen torso, and the “blob” the photographer in the corner was using to take images.

Gunn’s recent reaction to the AI trailer echoes his ongoing concerns about using artificial intelligence in creative industries. The rise of AI, especially in film and television, has been met with growing scrutiny from filmmakers, writers, and actors alike. Many view the use of AI as a threat to the artistry and craftsmanship that define the industry, and the DC Studios Co-CEO remains one of its most vocal critics.

The controversy surrounding AI-generated fan content isn’t limited to Gunn’s first slate of DC projects, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters . Earlier this month, an AI-created trailer for a live-action adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke sparked outrage after going viral. The trailer, made for under $100 by FilmPort AI CEO PJ Acetturo, faced backlash from fans and creatives who felt that AI was cheapening beloved works of art. Though the trailer has since been deleted, it highlighted the increasingly heated debate about AI’s role in film and television.

Similarly, Terminator director James Cameron recently faced criticism after joining the board of an AI start-up called Stability AI, which develops text-to-image generator software. Cameron’s involvement in the AI sector surprised many, given that his films often explore themes of technological overreach. Who would have thought the guy who gave us one of the best horror movies about tech gone wrong would join an AI start-up in 2024? Not something I had on my bingo card.

