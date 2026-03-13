Peacock Has Created An AI Andy Cohen, So Maybe It Can Tap In When He Gets Frustrated At Reunions

Bravo is home to some of the best reality shows on the air, namely the Real Housewives franchise. Fans are able to watch multiple cities at any point on the network (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), as well as producer Andy Cohen's late night talk show Watch What Happens Live!. It turns out that an AI version of him is coming to Peacock to spill the tea, and all I can think of is it relieving him when he gets ticked off at Housewife Reunions.

The use of AI has been a hot-button issue in the entertainment industry, with actors and crew members alike taking issue with its use over human professionals. But Variety recently revealed that an AI version of Andy Cohen is coming to Peacock this summer, which will offer Real Housewives updates based on users' personal tastes. Apparently, the goal is to make the streaming service an "experience" rather than simply a hub for content. Matt Strauss, chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, said this week:

Don’t think of [Peacock] as a streaming platform — think of it as an entertainment platform.

He also said that it's a goal so fans of NBCU's content “don’t have to go somewhere else to get the experiences they love." Given how rabid the Real Housewives fandom is, the idea of an AI Andy Cohen certainly seems like an intriguing idea. And I have to assume the exec/host is down for this experiment, so this isn't a case of AI technology taking someone else's job.

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Per this report, Peacock users will choose their favorite Bravo shows and "iconic moments," which will inform a playlist narrated by AI Andy. And Cohen himself seems eager for the world to "Meet my digital twin."

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Andy Cohen's time on the Real Housewives and Watch What Happens Live! is streaming on Peacock, which will also be the home of his AI.Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While I will absolutely be tuning in for AI Andy's updates once it drops this summer, this announcement made me think of the various times that Cohen has reached his breaking point while hosting the Real Housewives' reunions. We've seen him lose his cool a few times over the years, mostly when the women are talking over each other and he can't get in a word edgewise. One such moment happened during a reunion for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. You can check out that iconic clip below:

Andy Cohen loses it on the Reunion and tells the ladies to STFU (Season 12, Episode 16) - YouTube Watch On

In that moment, maybe an AI version of Andy would have been helpful, giving him a chance to take a break while still continuing to film the reunion. The same can also be said when RHONJ's Teresa Giudice pushed him down in the reunion for Season 2. I'm mostly joking, but I also think it could be interesting to see how this AI is utilized after it debuts on Peacock.

We'll just have to wait and see how this shakes out when AI Andy makes his debut. For now, new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are airing weekly as part of the 2026 TV schedule.