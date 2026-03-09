New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 9-15)
Here's when you can watch Zootopia 2 streaming.
The Ides of March are nearly upon us, and with them comes this week’s fresh batch of streaming goodness. From highly anticipated brand new series to new seasons of already successful shows, we’re getting plenty of great stuff on all your favorite streaming platforms. Alongside that, one of the biggest movies streaming this month is one of the biggest box office hits in years. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this week.
One Piece, Season 2 - March 10 (Netflix)
The history of live-action adaptations of popular anime is spotty at best, and that’s just the ones produced by Netflix. Luckily, the incredibly successful One Piece anime was well-received by fans during its first season. And fans won’t need to wait for batched or even weekly episodes, as the entire second season will be available with your Netflix subscription on the same day.
Zootopia 2 - March 11 (Disney+)
The first Zootopia was billion dollar hit for Disney, so the eventual announcement of a sequel was little surprise. Still, I’m not sure anybody expected the sequel surpass the original and become one of the most successful animated movies ever made. If you somehow didn’t catch the film in theaters, or even if you did, your Disney+ subscription will bring you Zootopia 2 starting this week.Article continues below
Scarpetta - March 11 (Prime Video)
Patricia Cornwell’s popular medical examiner, Kay Scarpetta, makes the jump from book to screen in the form of Nicole Kidman for this brand new series, available with a Prime Video subscription. Jamie Lee Curtis also stars in this series that could turn into a significantly long-running affair, considering there are nearly 30 books in the series.
It’s Dorothy - March 13 (Peacock)
The Wizard of Oz is arguably more popular now than it has been in decades, thanks to the success of the Wicked films. While the second movie, Wicked: For Good, is still a week away from its streaming debut, this week, your Peacock subscription will get you a brand new documentary on the life of a character who doesn’t feature much in those movies: Dorothy Gale.
The Madison - March 14 (Paramount+)
I have no idea how Taylor Sheridan has so many different television series on the air at once, as he seems to be adding new ones weekly. Fans of Sheridan’s dramatic character-focused storytelling really need a Paramount+ subscription because it’s the place to catch episodes of both the recently started CBS series Marshals and the brand new The Madison, starring Michele Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell.
The Oscars - March 15 (Hulu)
There are so many award shows now that they can be tough to keep track of, but I think we can all agree that there is still only one that really matters. The Oscars are the night that movies celebrate themselves, and regardless of who wins, movie fans will be watching. Conan O’Brien returns as host, and the show airs on ABC but will also be available live with a Hulu subscription.
With the second half of march giving us movies like Wicked: For Good and series like Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2. It’s sure to continue to be a great month for streaming.
