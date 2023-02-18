Netflix's Shadow Bone Season 2 Trailer Dropped, And The Internet Is Hyped To See Old And New Grishaverse Characters

Ever since Shadow and Bone’s first season came to a close fans have been impatiently waiting for Season 2, and hoping that their favorite characters and moments from the Grishaverse would make their way into the Netflix fantasy series. Well, now the trailer for the second season is here, and obviously, fanatics of Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows are watching it frame by frame, and let's just say they are hyped to see all these old and new characters coming to the show.

As a massive fan of Shadow and Bone, I’ll be the first to tell you the ensemble of characters in both the books and the series are why it’s so good. So, naturally, when the trailer for Shadow and Bone Season 2 dropped fans were ecstatic to see characters like Kaz, Inej, Jesper and Zoya returning. They were also ecstatic to see beloved book characters like Nikolai and Wyland for the first time on screen. And they took to Twitter to share all their thoughts.

It seems like the characters many fans are most excited to see, myself included, are the Crows. The group of thieves stole the show (literally and figuratively) in Season 1, and I know we’re all excited to hopefully see all six of them together in Season 2. Many fans were quick to pull the shots of the three Crows we really got to know from Season 1, and point out how charmed they are by them. Like Arthur, who posted this hilariously thirsty tweet in honor of the charming gun-slinger Jesper:

the slowmo turn and the HAND on the GUN??? i'd go into further detail about what this is doing to me but my gf follows this acc

Fans were equally as excited to see our swift and stealthy girl Inej back in action with her knives. Kanej couldn’t hold back their excitement about the return of Amita Suman as her iconic Crow.

TRYING NOT TO SAY MOTHER

While we’re on the topic of Inej, fans were also quick to notice that the Crow and Zoya are going to have some scenes together. This fan tweeted about their excitement by way of a dream interaction between the two badass ladies:

"Queen Zoya, it's an honor."Zoya studied her a moment, noted the glint of knives discreetly hidden in her pockets and beneath her embroidered vest. "Captain Ghafa," she said quietlyInej grinned. "You know my name."

Obviously, I have to include some love for the leader of the Crows, because fans are so excited to see Kaz back in action, like this person who tweeted :

KAZ BREKKER I MiSSED YOU #ShadowandBone

Along with all the excitement for the return of beloved Season 1 characters, there are multiple people and moments from the books that viewers cannot wait to see. Specifically when it comes to the inclusion of Waylan and Nikolai in Season 2.

By bringing in the explosion expert Waylan all six Crows are officially in the series, and fans like bru are especially excited to see this little guy in action come Season 2.

WYLAN MY LITTLE BOOM BOOM MAKER

The addition of the charismatic prince Nikolai Lantsov was also a jaw-dropping moment for fans. This charming man is someone we’ve all been waiting for, and getting our first look at the swashbuckling royal character was incredibly exciting. Sara said it best as she tweeted:

Nikolai lantsov MY KING. I've been waiting for you for a long time. #shadowandbone

As you can see, there is a lot of love and excitement for Season 2. Being able to see all these fun characters from such a beloved book series come to life by way of the Shadow and Bone cast is truly incredible.