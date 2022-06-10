Netflix's The Old Guard 2 Has Recruited Two Major Action Stars To Join Charlize Theron

Among the many ways Charlize Theron has shined over the years has been acting in action-related movies, and she won’t stop doing this anytime soon. In addition to continuing her run in the Fast & Furious universe as Cipher for Fast X, as well as likely being part of yet-to-be-officially-announced Doctor Strange 3 thanks to her debut as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Theron is also set to reprise the immortal warrior Andy in the The Old Guard 2. While knew about some of the familiar faces who would return alongside Theron in the Netflix sequel, it’s been revealed that two major action stars have been added to the cast.

Netflix has announced that Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have been brought aboard for The Old Guard 2. Sadly, no details were revealed about either of their roles, so Netflix subscribers will have to keep waiting to learn how they fit into the sequel’s picture. This will be both Thurman’s first time starring in a Netflix original movie, although does already have ties established with the streaming service through the series Chambers, which aired for one season back in April 2019. Golding’s first Netflix movie is Persuasion (opens in new tab), which will be released on the platform next month.

As far as their action bonafides go, Uma Thurman is arguably best known within the genre for playing The Bride in the Kill Bill movies, and her other notable credits in this entertainment space include Batman & Robin, The Avengers (the 1998 one based off the British TV series, not the Marvel movie), Paycheck and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. In Henry Golding’s case, he made his action debut last year playing Snakes Eyes in the same-named G.I. Joe spinoff. Thurman most recently starred in the Disney+ movie Hollywood Stargirl, and along with Persuasion, Golding is attached to Downtown Owl and a film adaptation of The Tiger’s Apprentice.

Uma Thurman, Henry Golding and Charlize Theron will be joined in The Old Guard 2 by KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, all of whom are reprising their roles from the first movie. The Old Guard, adapted from the same-named comic book series, followed a group of immortal mercenaries who discover a new member of their kind and set out on a revenge mission. 78 million households checked out the movie during its first four weeks of availability.

Talk of potentially making The Old Guard 2 started shortly after the first movie came out, and it was reported in January 2021 that the sequel would indeed move forward, although it didn’t end up hitting the early 2022 film start date that Charlize Theron mentioned was being eyed the following July. Victoria Mahoney has inherited helming duties for the sequel from Gina Prince-Bythewood, who didn’t return for The Old Guard 2 because the success of its predecessor led to her taking other work opportunities. Just like with The Old Guard, Greg Rucka, who wrote the original comic book series that was illustrated by Leandro Fernandez, penned the sequel too.

While we wait for more news on The Old Guard 2, including when it will begin filming, look through the many Netflix movies that are available to watch