Everything New And Upcoming On Disney+

Since it launched in 2019 Disney+ has been one of the top streaming services. With 100 years of material to pull from, Disney has one of the most incredible libraries of film and television, and that was before it became the home to Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox.

If you're a Disney+ subscriber, whatever part of The Walt Disney Company is your particular favorite, Disney+ has something to offer to scratch that itch, and there's always new stuff being added. There's so much new stuff that it can be difficult to keep track of what's available, and when certain shows and movies are arriving on the platform. And February 2024 is a big month for Disney+, as it will see major releases from both Marvel and Star Wars.

If you wanted to wait and see The Marvels on Disney+, and based on The Marvels box office you probably did, you won't have to wait too much longer. Star Wars fans will also see the launch of the final season of The Bad Batch, but that's not all that's coming to Disney+ in the future

New On Disney+ Week Of January 28: Mickey Mouse, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, And More

Echo was a very different sort of Disney+ series for Marvel, and if you're interested in learning more about how the series came to be, the latest episode of Assembled will take a look behind the curtain and the making of the first Marvel Spotlight series. Marvel fans of a different sort will have a much less bloody time when the Season 2 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The end of a great series is always bittersweet and fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have reached that point. The season, based on the first book in the YA novel series, reaches its finale. At this point we don't know if more seasons are coming, no official decision has been announced, but we can certainly hope.

Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes) 1/31/24

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes) 1/31/24

Choir - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming 1/31/24

Assembled: The Making of Echo 1/31/24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 8 (Finale) - "The Prophecy Comes True" - 1/31/24

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 1 and 2 - 2/2/24

Pixar's Self - 2/2/24

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) - 2/3/24

New On Disney+ Week Of February 4: The Marvels And More

Most of the last few MCU movies have struggled at the box office, and the series released on Disney+ haven't necessarily excited audiences either. With only one upcoming Marvel movie slated for 2024, Deadpool 3, it certainly looks like there is an effort being made to stem any "superhero fatigue."

But if you're still excited for the MCU, or just want to get caught up. The Marvels arrives on Disney+ in February. The movie certainly didn't do the billion dollars that Captain Marvel did, but perhaps it just needed to find the right audience. After you watch the movie, you can watch the making of documentary the same day.

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold 2/5/24

The Marvels 2/7/24

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - 2/7/24

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) - 2/9/24

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 3 and 4 - 2/9/24

New On Disney+ Week Of February 11: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures And More

A lot of Star Wars fans became Star Wars fans as young children, and now with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the age gate to the galaxy far, far away has gotten even younger. A batch of new episodes is coming to Disney+ which follows a group of Jedi padawan as they learn the ways of The Force.

The Space Race - 2/13/24

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes) - 2/14/24

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes - 2/14/24

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 5 and 6 - 2/16/24

New On Disney+ Week Of February 18: Star Wars The Bad Batch And More

The Bad Batch is the latest in Dave Filoni's Star Wars animated universe that began with Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After two successful seasons, the series about a group of renegade clones fighting against the Empire will come to an end with Season 3. The premiere will see the first three episodes drop at once, with the rest of the season dropping weekly.

Currently the show is set for a Wednesday premiere, but ever since Ahsoka, we've seen high profile Disney+ series drop early, on Tuesday night rather than the early hours of Wednesday. We'll have to wait and see if that happens here.

Operation Arctic Cure 2/20/24

Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes) 2/21/24

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Premiere (Episodes 1-3) 2/21/24

New On Disney+ Week Of February 25: Iwájú And More

Iwájú is a brand new endeavor for Disney. The studio has partnered with pan-African entertainment company Kuglai to produce Iwájú, a six-episode limited series set in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria. The story will follow two children as they discover "secrets and dangers of their world." It sounds, and looks, like nothing we've seen. A new documentary feature about the production of the series will also debut alongside the episodes.

Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes) 2/28/24

Iwájú - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming 2/28/24

Iwájú: A Day Ahead - 2/28/24

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 304 - "A Different Approach”

The Biggest Disney+ Releases In 2024

Beyond what's new and coming soon, here are some of the big releases to hit Disney+ this year...

Echo - Released January 2024

Echo the Hawkeye spinoff series may have been a somewhat surprising choice for Marvel Studios, but nearly everything about the series was a surprising choice. It was the first TV-MA-rated series produced by Marvel Studios for Disney+. While not all critics loved Echo, it was a successful proof of concept for mature Marvel shows, and we're expecting more in other upcoming Marvel series on Disney+. And the Echo ending is almost certain to have a major impact on the MCU.

The world of streaming is always changing, and Disney+ has a tendency to announce new series and movies coming to the platform with little notice, so follow along with us as we keep tabs on everything coming to Disney+ as it is announced.