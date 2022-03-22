New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score To Celebrate Alongside Top 10 Ranking (But The Audience Scores Tell A Different Story)

Rotten Tomatoes can be a helpful tool when trying to figure out if a new show is worth checking out. The site that compiles critical reviews alongside audience reactions can give potential viewers a quick idea of how a movie or series is being received. One of Netflix's high-profile March premieres seemingly had something to celebrate, garnering a 100% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, coupled with the fact that it’s been in the streaming giant’s Top 10 releases in the U.S. But what happens when the Audience Score tells a different story?

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is a new Netflix limited series that has found itself in that predicament. Despite a 100% Fresh critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes — a feat achieved by few Netflix series before it — the four-part docuseries has received just a 27% score from its audience. This wacky true story about a celebrity restaurateur and her relationship with a man who claims to be able to summon the powers of immortality seems to have found an audience on Netflix, as it held the No. 1 spot in the streaming site’s “Top 10 in the U.S. Today” rankings, and as of this writing is No. 2 on that list.

Sarma Melngailis is the subject of the scammer docuseries — a true crime sub-genre that’s exploding in interest right now with shows including the Shonda Rhimes’ series Inventing Anna on Netflix and Hulu’s The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried as the Theranos fraudster . Bad Vegan shows how Melngailis went from a successful New York restaurant owner to being accused of larceny and fraud after starting a relationship with Shane Fox. The series’ description said the story all leads to the couple’s arrest in a Tennessee motel because of a Domino’s order.

It's definitely an interesting and thought-provoking premise, and the critics who reveiwed the show apparently all agreed on that point. The series received an average 7.4 out of 10 rating in its 100% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (though it should be noted that average came from 15 critical reviews, as opposed to a larger pool).

So what did they like about it? Tim Surette of TV Guide said the lesson of how a person falls victim to a scam sets this apart from other series:

While most true-crime documentaries rely on the heinous, grisly, and gruesome for kicks, Bad Vegan captures a substantive story with a lesson we can all chew on.

Another critic, Alissa Wilkinson of Vox , took away the same lesson, since the series allows the viewer to experience a little bit of the scam themselves:

By not just telling us about the scam, but letting us feel a little of it ourselves, Bad Vegan gives us something less smug -- and a little more of a story worth telling.

But maybe Bad Vegan turning the camera around on the viewers was not as appealing to the audience? The 27% Audience Score came from a larger sample size of 52 user comments, many of whom said Sarma Melngailis was unsympathetic and unlikable. (Perhaps they'd like her more if she was portrayed by a Hollywood starlet invoking a weird accent.) Other critiques accused the series of being too slow and too one-sided. One viewer, Larry B. , was among many who thought the docuseries’ subject wasn’t taking enough responsibility for what happened:

I have watched most of the Netflix true crime series. I didn't feel bad for Sarma if she is supposed to be His victim she doesn't come across as one. Her lack of answers to everything was just proof she was either a useful idiot or a willing accomplice. Dull and boring.

Like it or not — and to be sure, many people did — Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. has attracted viewers and definitely has gotten them talking. Fifteen critics’ reviews may not be a ton in the scheme of things, but it’s not for nothing, given their average score is above 7.