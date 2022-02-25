Bridgerton Season 2 And 8 More Spectacular Shows Appearing On Netflix March In 2022

March is a time of college basketball , celebrating Irish culture, and the beginnings of spring. It’s about to be known for one more thing: the month where awesome Netflix originals arrive in spades, including the highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton. This month is absolutely stacked with new shows that look like worthwhile binges, no matter who you are.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on the arrival of Stranger Things , but fear not. There are plenty of titles worth streaming in March, including a beloved series that gained a lot of buzz, and a spinoff of another Netflix hit. Let’s dive into the list below, and see what all great shows await subscribers in the month of March.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Guardians Of Justice - March 1

I can imagine there are people already rolling their eyes at the arrival of yet another superhero series after a decade of them . Here’s the good news for that crowd: this animated series from Adi Shankar is meant to parody the superhero genre. The Guardians Of Justice is a dark satire of the world of heroes who must confront the darkness of the world and themselves when their leader blows up. I’m sold on this series because one of its actors is legendary wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, but I’m sure there are definitely other reasons to watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worst Roommate Ever - March 1

Roommates can be the worst, but I’d wager few are quite as bad as some of the people in this docuseries. I mean, I’d at least hope no one reading this lived with con artists or people who turned out to be murderers. These true stories will be great for any cohabitors thinking they got it bad, especially if you’re the bad roommate looking to score some gratitude.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Making Fun - March 4

It’s hard to imagine that with all the television shows out there that deal with home renovation and other crafts, no one has thought to do a show like this. Jimmy DiResta and his crew take the ideas of children and make them into a reality to make the most off-the-wall useless inventions known to man. I’m not sure exactly what that means, but the trailer for the show revealed a unicorn that seemingly farts out multicolored gas and a giant guitar on wheels. This one looks like a fun watch for families, and maybe even just people who like to see how things are made.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pieces Of Her - March 4

I have a general rule in life to watch any project Toni Collette is involved in ( especially Hereditary ), and that is especially true for Pieces Of Her. Collette plays a woman who digs into her mother’s shady past connected to a violent crime in a small town. As is often the case in these types of shows, her investigation brings some threats her way, as there are likely those around who don’t want the truth of the story uncovered. As I said, I’m watching because Collette is awesome in most of her other roles, and a crime series sounds like another role she’ll crush with ease.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Life After Death With Tyler Henry - March 11th

Mediums face a good deal of skepticism in 2022, but who’s to say with certainty what connection individuals have with the great beyond? In this reality series, Tyler Henry connects with the great beyond and hopes to bring closure to others while investigating his own family over the years. Skeptic or not, this seems like a good series to check out simply because new shows like this don’t come along often.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives - March 16

A new series is on the way from the executive producer of Tiger King, and it sounds just about as out there as anything you’d expect from Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin . Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives tells the odd true story of Sarma Melngailis, and how she went from celebrity restauranteur in New York and her shocking relationship with Shane Fox. The description for the series revealed it all leads to their arrest in a Tennessee motel because of a Domino’s order, which has to mean everything that happens in between is bonkers. I can’t wait for this series, and for all the conversation that may come from it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Human Resources - March 18

Big Mouth officially gets a spinoff in mid-March, but it’s maybe not one fans expect . Have you ever wondered what all the mythical creatures of Big Mouth get up to in their spare time? I’ll be honest, I never gave it too much thought, but I am intrigued by the thought of a spinoff that centers around Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, and the like. Lots of people seem to enjoy Big Mouth, so it’ll be interesting to see if they feel the same way about this unique spinoff.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is It Cake? - March 18

There was once a time when we didn’t have to ask other people if a cake was a cake, but then a viral internet trend turned all that completely on its head. Now we live in a world where deodorant, snow globes, even brick walls can secretly be cake and we’d never know unless we put a knife through it. This cooking competition show pits talented bakers against each other to do exactly that. Sewing machines are teased as one of the objects, and I’m already exhausted just thinking of how that works out. As a bonus, Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day is the host of the show, so this should be a fun one to watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton (Season 2) - March 25

I feel like this entry needs no introduction, as Bridgerton had a dynamite Season 1 when it first arrived on Netflix. Now it’s back for Season 2 and while viscount Anthony Bridgerton just confirmed plans to marry, he’s found some opposition in his bride-to-be’s headstrong older sister. I’m not sure how this is all going to play out, but I’m sure fans will be tuning in all the same to see all this drama play out.