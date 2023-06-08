Awesome New Twisted Metal Video Shows Anthony Mackie Getting An Ass-Whooping And Performing A Thong Song Duet

Coming off of the billion-dollar box office of The Super Mario Bros. Movie , and with the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie set to possibly crush other upcoming horror movies with its Halloween release, audiences are arguably living amidst a golden age for video game adaptations. That assumption will seemingly be bolstered by the impending release of Peacock’s vehicle-centric action-comedy Twisted Metal , with MCU star Anthony Mackie heading things up. Though fans probably shouldn’t expect to see him showing off Captain America-esque levels of badass heroism as John Doe, as proven by the new footage seen below, which has everyone’s favorite ice cream truck driver, Sweet Tooth, opening up an ice cream bucket of whoop-ass.

Along with the new footage, Peacock unveiled a batch of new imagery for Twisted Metal as the streaming service revs up the promotional push for the anticipated new show. But before we get to some of the other co-stars such as Samantha Beatrix, Thomas Haden Church, and WWE’s Samoa Joe, check out the clip below, which showcases the most amusing use of Sisqo’s “Thong Song” since Legends of Tomorrow brought him into its Season 5 finale .

Even though that clearly isn't Will Arnett doing the physical acting, it's so funny to hear his voice coming from that hulking beast in a clown mask. We can only hope that Sweet Tooth will show up in LEGO Masters Season 3 or on a future episode of Arnett's podcast Smartless. Though hopefully in a calmer mood, as not to have those appearances end in bloody carnage.

This clip seems like it cements everything that fans can expect to see from Twisted Metal's live-action adaptation, at least in that it's a mix of bone-cracking action and tongue-in-cheek humor. And if the song choice is any indication, the show might just be full of music pulled from Universal Music Group's massive library.

If I'd have had 300 guesses for what song Anthony Mackie's John and Arnett's Sweet Tooth would team up on at any point in Twisted Metal, I likely wouldn't have come close to making "Thong Song" an option. Even if it was just limited to '90s tracks. Probably could have done it if "clothing-specific" was part of the clue, at least after guessing Weezer's "Sweater Song" and TLC's "Hat 2 Da Back."

Now let's step away from Mackie getting beaten up to...Mackie being tied up and held at gunpoint. Clearly things are not going well for this dude early on in the season. Check him out alongside the similarly bound Quiet, as portrayed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet Stephanie Beatriz, as they're being guided away by Mike and Stu, as played by P-Valley's Tahj Vaughans and Doughboys co-host Mike "The Spoon Man" Mitchell, respectively. (Mike and Stu were introduced in Twisted Metal 2 as Hammerhead's drivers.)

And then we have Neve Campbell taking on the Twisted Metal: Black character Raven, who is behind the wheel of the hearse Shadow in the games she appears in.

Thomas Haden Church is in T-1000 mode as Agent Stone, which was the name of two characters in the video game's universe. The first was an alien-truther secret agent who drove the Lamborghini Crimson Fury in the flagship title, while the TM: Black and TM: Lost version is a sharpshooter that comes from a family of police officers in Midtown.

I can't wait to see more from Twisted Metal, which will be avaible to everyone with a Peacock subscription starting on July 27, when all 10 high-octane episodes will be there to binge. Head to our 2023 TV schedule to see what else is popping up between now and then.