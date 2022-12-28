Five Nights At Freddy's Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Adaptation

There are so many amazing video game adaptations that are either on the way ( like The Last of Us on HBO ) or in the works ( such as God of War , which finally got the greenlight for a series at Amazon). Something that you often see adaptations of are horror video games – and one of the most popular franchises out there is Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Starting off as an indie game that got a lot of attention by YouTubers such as Markiplier, PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, and more, the game exploded into mainstream popularity and built a huge fanbase which led to so much additional lore for these games. From books to comics and everything in between, Five Nights at Freddy’s has remained at the top of the food chain in terms of popularity – and now, it’s going to be getting a movie.

From when filming will start to who is going to star, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is finally underway – and we have seven quick things that you have to know.

Production Is Starting In 2023

While Five Nights at Freddy’s will most likely not be popping up on any 2023 movie schedule , we do have some good news about the movie in regards to next year. According to Deadline , the movie is set to go into production in early 2023, with February mentioned as the specific month of when it might start filming.

Since Five Nights at Freddy’s is such a simple game in terms of play style, it’s not like there are some intense visual effects or anything that have to be done, so hopefully production for this movie won’t take too long. However, all we can really do is be patient.

Filming Will Take Place In Louisiana

Something else that was confirmed in the Deadline article above is that filming for the new movie is set to take place in Louisiana.

It is a bit strange that it’s being filmed there when, according to the books, the series actually takes place in Utah. But then again, as long as the story is creepy and scary the whole way through, it doesn’t really matter where the movie is filmed.

As long as the pizza palace looks relatively the same as the game, I’ll be happy.

Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, And More Have Been Cast

Another piece of news from that Deadline article featured above is that both Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have been cast in lead roles for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

At the time of their announcement, it wasn’t confirmed who they would play, but during a St. Jude Charity Stream by YouTuber Dawko, Scott Cawthon (the developer of the game) confirmed that Lillard would play Michael Afton, the famous antagonist from the franchise, and that Hutcherson would play Mike Smith, the main security guard from the original game.

Both actors have had experience with horror and slasher movies, specifically with Lillard in the Scream franchise, and Hutcherson in Detention. If you really want to think about it, you could also count The Hunger Games franchise as scary movies, because it is about kids killing each other. But, to see them both in the same movie – playing such big roles, too – is a delight.

Lillard even took to Twitter about his excitement, saying that he couldn’t wait to get started working on the movie.

Also confirmed during this live-stream event (via DiscussingFilm on Twitter) was that Mary Stuart Masterson is set to play a villain (name unknown right now), and that Piper Rubio is going to play Abby, Mike’s young sister.

The Film Will Follow The Events Of The Game

The Deadline article referenced above also confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy’s is going to follow the story of the first game.

The synopsis says that movie follows a security guard when he starts a new job at the pizza place, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, but as he starts to work there, he discovers strange things during the night that make him realize it “won’t be so easy” to work there as he originally thought.

Emma Tammi Is Going To Direct

A director has been set for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, and it will be helmed by Emma Tammi, according to Deadline . The director is primarily known for her work on the film The Wind, a western horror movie, as well as her work on the television show, Into the Dark, and since she’s had so much experience in horror, I think she’ll be a good fit for a movie like this.

The Film Is Being Developed by Blumhouse, After Previous Attempts By Other Producers

For those who don’t know, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been in production hell for some time. Originally, back in 2015 when this movie was first announced, it was picked up by Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter . But it’s gone through so many phases and different directors (like Chris Columbus) being attached that it’s taken forever to get off the ground.

Now, according to The Wrap , Blumhouse Productions is set to produce the film – with Jason Blum working as a producer. Blumhouse has made some excellent horror movies , and has even come out with some awesome ones this year, such as The Black Phone and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, so I have a feeling that Five Nights at Freddy’s is going to be in good hands.

Jim Hensen’s Creature Shop Is Going To Bring The Animatronics To Life

This is something that really excites me. According to the Deadline article above regarding Lillard and Hutcherson’s casting, it was also confirmed that the movie was also going to work with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in order to make those famous animatronics come to life.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is known for a lot, whether that be making Muppets for movies like The Muppets or working on visual effects for stop motion films like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio . They really are a super versatile company, and out of everyone, the company is a great choice for bringing these amazing animatronics to life.

Jason Blum even spoke on Twitter about how he loved working with the company back in August 2022 – which was what spawned the rumors that Blumhouse Productions was working on Five Nights at Freddy’s. Consider me hyped.

While there have been really bad adaptations of video games, there have also been some awesome adaptations of video games, and I really hope that with this cast and crew working on Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’ll end up being a great movie. Now I just need to wait patiently – which I’m not good at.