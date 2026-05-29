Yep, Nic Cage's Spider-Noir Spidey Sense Came Together Thanks To A Camera Operator With A Shaky Hand

While comic book projects are commonplace nowadays, there are some that stand out within the genre. Spider-Noir is definitely a unique one, and is available to stream in its entirety with an Amazon Prime subscription. The movie stars Nicolas Cage, reprising the role he voiced in Into The Spider-Verse. And the show's creator/showrunner Oren Uziel spoke to CinemaBlend about how a crew member's shaky hand helped them find a way to bring Ben Reilly's Spider-Sense to life.

Spider-Sense has been adapted for film various times over the years, so Uziel and company needed to find out a way to bring it to life in Spider-Noir. As you can see in the video above, I had the chance to speak with the showrunner head of the show's release, where he revealed the surprising way that Nicolas Cage's version of the ability came together. He set up the story with:

Visually, we had a lot of fun playing around with trying to find the right stylistic choice to indicate what was happening. And Darren Tiernan director of photography, he brought a lot of fun cameras to sort of play around with. And one of them had a lens that in order to keep it focused, you had to hold it very still in place. This little, like this little area, this little bag thing. And when when we were testing it, he was like, you have to hold it, just like, and it works.

The trailer for Spider-Noir debuted a unique visual language, including the way the title character's Spider-Sense works. As you can see in the show, the ability is ambiguous and borderline painful for Cage's Ben Reilly, shown visually with a shaky camera that highlights how disorienting it is. But the way it came together on set was accidental.

Spider-Noir doesn't focus on Peter Parker, instead putting the spotlight on an older grizzled version of the hero called The Spider. Oren Uziel revealed how one shaky hand resulted in them finding a way to bring Ben's Spider-Sense to the screen. As he told me:

But when he was struggling, his hand was shaking and he is like, 'I'm having trouble.' I said, 'No, you're not having trouble. You just figured it out.' And I was like 'Just do this.' And so we became like, and, and one of the guys on set, one of the assistant camera operators became kind of the, the keeper of the Spidey-Sense because he had the shakiest hand. And it just was so disorienting and jarring. It really worked to like, give that sensation of piercing right into the back of his skull, you know?

Accident or not, the folks behind Spider-Noir really succeeded in bringing a new take on the Spider-Sense to the small screen. When we meet Nicolas Cage's character he'd mostly retired as a vigilante, and his abilities are a bit rusty. And whenever his body warns him of danger, it's both painful and confusing. In our conversation, Uziel went on to share why this was important to the story:

And then narratively, we talked a lot about how we've seen Spider-Sense before, but what's the version of Spider-Sense for a guy who's a little bit older, has maybe been through it a bit and it doesn't quite work like it might've worked in the past. And it's not quite telling him always necessarily so clearly what it wants him to know. So it's the aging form of Spidey-Sense.

This definitely isn't the version of Spider-Man that most audiences know. Spider-Noir's protagonist being older and more broken down is just one way why the new Prime Video series stands out amongst its peers. And audiences seem to be responding to this new take on the wall crawler, as it's currently #1 on the streaming service.

Spider-Noir is streaming in its entirety on Prime Video as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if its gets renewed for a second season. Fingers (and webs) crossed.