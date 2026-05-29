Yep, Nic Cage's Spider-Noir Spidey Sense Came Together Thanks To A Camera Operator With A Shaky Hand
The magic of filmmaking.
While comic book projects are commonplace nowadays, there are some that stand out within the genre. Spider-Noir is definitely a unique one, and is available to stream in its entirety with an Amazon Prime subscription. The movie stars Nicolas Cage, reprising the role he voiced in Into The Spider-Verse. And the show's creator/showrunner Oren Uziel spoke to CinemaBlend about how a crew member's shaky hand helped them find a way to bring Ben Reilly's Spider-Sense to life.
Spider-Sense has been adapted for film various times over the years, so Uziel and company needed to find out a way to bring it to life in Spider-Noir. As you can see in the video above, I had the chance to speak with the showrunner head of the show's release, where he revealed the surprising way that Nicolas Cage's version of the ability came together. He set up the story with:
The trailer for Spider-Noir debuted a unique visual language, including the way the title character's Spider-Sense works. As you can see in the show, the ability is ambiguous and borderline painful for Cage's Ben Reilly, shown visually with a shaky camera that highlights how disorienting it is. But the way it came together on set was accidental.
Spider-Noir doesn't focus on Peter Parker, instead putting the spotlight on an older grizzled version of the hero called The Spider. Oren Uziel revealed how one shaky hand resulted in them finding a way to bring Ben's Spider-Sense to the screen. As he told me:
Accident or not, the folks behind Spider-Noir really succeeded in bringing a new take on the Spider-Sense to the small screen. When we meet Nicolas Cage's character he'd mostly retired as a vigilante, and his abilities are a bit rusty. And whenever his body warns him of danger, it's both painful and confusing. In our conversation, Uziel went on to share why this was important to the story:
This definitely isn't the version of Spider-Man that most audiences know. Spider-Noir's protagonist being older and more broken down is just one way why the new Prime Video series stands out amongst its peers. And audiences seem to be responding to this new take on the wall crawler, as it's currently #1 on the streaming service.
Spider-Noir is streaming in its entirety on Prime Video as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if its gets renewed for a second season. Fingers (and webs) crossed.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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