‘It’s A Hard No.’ Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian The One Rule Regarding Their Kids He Won’t Budge On
Also, are they having more children?
Khloé Kardashian regularly invites members of her family to join her on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast to spill the tea on one of the most famous families in the world. The latest episode is particularly juicy, as she interviews ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson about co-parenting their kids True and Tatum, where their relationship stands now, and if they might add to their brood. The NBA player also revealed the one rule he stands firm on regarding their children.
Tristan Thompson made quite a name for himself as a womanizer during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Not only did a huge cheating scandal break just days before True’s birth in 2016, but he cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend and then fathered a child with another woman at the same time that they learned they were having Tatum. However, when Khloé asked if and when he’d introduce True and Tatum to someone he was dating during an episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, he said, “Absolutely not.” According to Thompson:
Khloé Kardashian seemed to think that might be a bit of an overreaction and challenged him a bit, pointing out that he wouldn’t know if he wanted to marry someone if he wasn’t able to see how she got along with the kids and whether or not they would approve of their theoretical, would-be stepmother. Tristan Thompson thinks he knows how that would go:
It sounds like introducing someone new into their lives isn’t even something Tristan Thompson has given too much thought to, and maybe that makes sense. Given his struggles with monogamy, he may simply not be interested in anything that serious or long-term anyway.
For her part, Khloé Kardashian hasn’t dated anyone since her and Tristan Thompson’s big breakup, so it hasn’t been an issue for her, either.
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So if they’re not getting serious with other people, is there a chance they’d consider adding more children to the Kardashian-Jenner family tree? Tristan Thompson said:
And what does Khloé think of that?
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- Tristan: Should we have another one?
- Khloé: No, I’m OK. But I do have some more embryos.
- Tristan: Gotta do something with ‘em.
- Khloé: I’ll figure it out. You signed them over to me anyway, so I legally own them.
It sounds like a long shot that it will ever happen, but either way, it’s nice to see that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — despite having such a turbulent relationship — have found a way to make their family work in their own unique way. Only time will tell if another partner gets added to the mix at some point.
Check out The Kardashians with your Hulu subscription to see some of the ups and downs of their relationship — including the moment fans think Tristan Thompson thought he’d been caught cheating months before his paternity scandal came to light.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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