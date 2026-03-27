Spider-Man: No Way Home's Beloved Three Spidey Sequence Was Heavily Improvised, And One Part Really Surprised Andrew Garfield

Regardless of your personal ranking of the Spider-Man movies, there’s no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home stands out among the rest for bringing three live-action versions of Peter Parker together. Tom Holland’s Peter (Peter 1) joined forces with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character (Peter 2 and Peter 3) in the latter half of the movie against foes Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. Not only did this make for an epic superhero team-up, but it also produced a funny sequence between the three Peter actors that was heavily improvised, one part of which surprised Garfield.

The sequence I’m talking about comes during No Way Home’s third act, where the Peters are breaking down their unique experiences as Spider-Man in the respective universes while preparing for the final battle. Andrew Garfield reflected on filming this portion of the 2021 superhero movie while speaking with Hits Radio, saying:

All that was improvised. So, like all of that sequence was improvised. The idea was like ‘Oh god, you just want the three Spider-Men to talk about their experiences and compare notes.’ Let’s just do long takes and see if there’s any gold in there. And there was so much to choose from.

Andrew Garfield’s Peter was the first of the older two Peter Parkers to be roped into the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Ned accidentally conjuring a portal to his location when he was trying to find his own Peter. Tobey Maguire’s Peter arrived shortly thereafter, with both of them having been pulled into the main MCU reality by the effects of Doctor Strange’s botched spells, just like the aforementioned villains, plus Doctor Octopus. So naturally their primary objective was to make their way back home with these villains in tow, but it was great they got a little time to just shoot the breeze before having to clock in more superhero time.

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Then Andrew Garfield highlighted the part during this sequence when Peter 2 called Peter 3 “amazing,” a fun nod to the Amazing Spider-Man film series, along with arguably the most well-known adjective to describe Marvel Comics’ Wall-Crawler. Garfield didn’t expect Tobey Maguire to say this, adding:

And that moment took me by surprise, I was like ‘Oh, that’s really – that was sweet.’ And hearing it from Tobey, who was my Spider-Man growing up. It was all just so meta and so kind of personal and perfect. And I was very, very happy to be part of it.

Thankfully, all three Spider-Men made it out of Spider-Man: No Way Home in one piece, but whether we’ll ever see the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield incarnations again officially remains a mystery. There are rumors that Maguire’s Spidey will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but as far as Garfield is concerned, he said another Spidey reprisal would need to be “something very unique, and offbeat and surprising” for him to get back on board. So that’s not a no, but more a ‘let’s wait and see what they have to offer,’ assuming this is even being considered.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Peter swings back into action when Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives onto the 2026 movies schedule on July 31. Oh, and for those curious, Andrew Garfield has seen the Brand New Day trailer, but without the sound on. I look forward to hearing what he thinks about the movie itself, audio and all.