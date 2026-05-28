Tom Hardy's Recent Clashes Aren't The First Time He's Had Problems With People On Set (Including Charlize Theron)

As we wait to see if Season 2 of MobLand premieres on the 2026 TV schedule , big news came out that claimed Tom Hardy would not be returning if the show continues. It was rumored that the actor was not asked to return due to issues he had with a few people who worked on the series. However, this is not the first time he has had problems with colleagues on set, as he's had reported conflicts with other actors, like Charlize Theron, before.

What’s Allegedly Going On With Tom Hardy And MobLand

It was reported that Tom Hardy was not asked to return to MobLand due to on-set issues he had with 101 Studios, executive producer Jez Butterworth and others earlier in May by Variety . However, on May 28, the outlet reported that he “was not fired,” as one source alleged:

Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively.

According to the newest report, the tension between Hardy and his co-workers is real. However, apparently, he was not officially fired, and they’re trying to work through creative differences.

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Older reports claimed that Hardy was frequently late to set while they were working on Season 2. He also would allegedly give script notes and change the dialogue according to a Puck report (via Page Six ). Variety also noted that the actor was frustrated because Butterworth would apparently deliver scripts late and was not present on set to deal with script changes.

Season 1 of MobLand premiered in 2025 , and alongside Hardy, it stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. It was a hit among those with a Paramount+ subscription and was renewed for a second season. Season 2 finished filming in March; however, it’s unclear when it will be released. What does seem to be confirmed is that even though the actor is still reportedly working on the show, there has been tension between him and other folks who work on the program.

Tom Hardy Has A History Of Not Getting Along With Co-Stars

Now, this situation with MobLand is not the first example of Hardy having issues with colleagues.

He and Charlize Theron infamously didn’t get along when they worked on one of the best action movies of all time, Mad Max: Fury Road. Crew members said Hardy was hard to work with on set, and it was claimed that Theron was not happy about his tardiness. Zoë Kravitz also said the conditions they were working in could have impacted this tension too, seeing as they were isolated and working long hours in the desert.

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Meanwhile, In Patrick Stewart’s memoir, Make it So, via Page Six , he wrote that Hardy “wouldn’t engage with any of us on a social level” while they were filming Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002. However, Hardy said he was “terrified” while working on that movie because he thought he was “genuinely out of [his] depth.”

It was also reported that the Peaky Blinders actor and Shia LaBeouf got into a fight while filming Lawless in 2012. Director John Hillcoat said there was “definitely a fight between them” and they “had to both be restrained.” However, when LaBeouf appeared on Hot Ones , he called the rumors about him knocking his co-star out “bullshit,” while explaining that he and Hardy would “wrestle.”

So, Tom Hardy does have a history of conflict and/or tension when it comes to his working relationships. Right now, it seems like things on MobLand are being worked out, and as we learn more, we’ll keep you posted.