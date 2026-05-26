Should Fans Watch Spider-Noir In Black And White Or Color? The Cast Weighs In
They're two very different experiences.
It's no secrets that comic book projects are everywhere. But those with an Amazon Prime subscription are going to be treated to something wholly unique when Spider-Noir arrives on May 27th. Nicolas Cage is reprising the role he voiced in Into the Spider-Verse, and audiences will be given the option of watching the live-action series either in black and white or color. And the showrunner and the cast spoke to CinemaBlend about which way folks should stream the new show.
The trailer for Spider-Noir was in black and white, but we've also been treated to clips that show off the bright colors of the other version. Nic Cage has had spiders IRL, and he's putting all of his charisma into his role. As you can see in the video above, I spoke with showrunner/creator Oren Uziel about the new series, where I asked him which version folks should stream on Amazon. He told me:
The man behind Spider-Noir has spoken. And while he thinks the black and white version of the show is more accurate to his vision for the series, watching the show in color offers a very different perspective. Because in order to film B&W, the production design needs to actually create extremely colorful costumes, sets, and more. So pivoting between black and white and color will allow audiences to see just how much work went into the Amazon series.
On top of not focusing on Peter Parker, Spider-Noir's visual language sets it apart from other Spider-Man adaptation. New Girl actor Lamorne Morris is playing reporter Robbie Roberston, and also seems to think that fans should watch both version of the series. As he told me:
When watching Spider-Noir early ahead of my interviews, I personally pivoted between color and black and white every episode. And the fact that the show works so well both ways is a testament to the hard work done behind the camera on its cinematography, production design, and more. Although there is something especially effective about the black and white version, especially the way lighting functions.
Fans will get to decide for themselves when Spider-Noir hits the small screen in its entirety on May 27th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see which version folks prefer.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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