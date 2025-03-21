One Piece Has Has Been Hit With A Big Shakeup Ahead Of Season 2’s Arrival, But I Actually Think This Could Spell Good News For Season 3’s Chances

News
By published

Hear me out on this.

Iñaki Godoy&#039;s Luffy, Emily Rudd&#039;s Nami and Mackenyu&#039;s Zoro in live-action One Piece
(Image credit: Netflix)

As much as I’ve enjoyed making my way through the One Piece anime (which recently hit a major milestone), I look forward to the day when I can stream new episodes of the live-action show again with my Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like One Piece Season 2 will debut on the 2025 TV schedule, instead being saved for a 2026 release. However, it has been indicated that Season 3 is already in the works, and a big behind-the-scenes shakeup that was just announced could lend credence to this.

Netflix’s One Piece was created by Matt Owens and Steve Maeda, with the men handling showrunning duties together that first season. Maeda then departed the series, and Owens served as the sole showrunner in Season 2, which has wrapped filming. Now Owens has shared on Instagram that’s leaving One Piece as well, writing:

The last 6 years working on the live action One Piece have been a life changing journey. A dream come true. I’d also been A LOT. So I’m stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health. Thank you so much to Oda, Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and the entire cast and crew for your trust, partnership, and hard work. For now I’m gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. See you real soon!

It’s a shame that Owens is departing One Piece, as now the show no longer has either of the creators of this adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s source material. However, I admire Matt Owens for prioritizing his mental health and realizing he needs to step away from the Netflix show to make that happen. While every TV series comes with its own challenges, One Piece especially looks like it’s a major undertaking, and not hard to envision Owens experiencing a lot of stressful moments.

More One Piece Coverage

Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece Season 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece’s Sanji Actor Shares How He And His Co-Stars Celebrated The Netflix Show’s Premiere During The Strikes: ‘I Would Really Love For Us To Be Together’

One Piece Just Cast A Major Character For Season 2, But I Have Mixed Feelings

But a thought also came to my mind as I was writing his post: why share this with the world if One Piece wasn’t continuing? If the series was ending with Season 2, there’d have been no reason for Matt Owens to say anything. The season would eventually come out, and that would be that.

The fact that Owens took the time to write this statement leads me to think that Netflix will either greenlight One Piece Season 3 soon or has already done so. In fact, Roronoa Zoro actor Mackenyu mentioned last month that he’s working on several projects before shooting One Piece Season 3, so the latter is definitely a realistic possibility. Considering that Season 2 will stop short of hitting the Alabasta storyline, I’d be disappointed if Season 3 wasn’t happening, as it’s the culmination of arcs we’ll see unfold in this next season.

I’ll continue waiting for the news that One Piece Season 3 is a go and when we’ll be able to watch Season 2. Season 1 ended up being Netflix’s most-watched show in the latter half of 2023, and the One Piece franchise as a whole is more popular than ever. It’d be a shame if these versions of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates went away after just two seasons, so let’s hope I’m right about this.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Happy teeing off in Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix Does Limited Theater Releases For Awards Contenders, So Why Not Happy Gilmore?
Steven Weersing in The Twister: Caught in the Storm

After Watching The Twister: Caught In The Storm, I Have A New Fear I Never Knew Existed
Matt Damon stands in a crowded night scene with a questioning look in Jason Bourne.

Jason Bourne Getting A Reboot Could Honestly Be Great News, But As A Theme Park Fan, I Have One Major Concern
See more latest
Most Popular
Matt Damon stands in a crowded night scene with a questioning look in Jason Bourne.
Jason Bourne Getting A Reboot Could Honestly Be Great News, But As A Theme Park Fan, I Have One Major Concern
Helmeted Tom Cruise flying fighter plane in Top Gun: Maverick
Forget Oppenhomies, The Top Gun: Maverick Cast Has Their Own Group Text Going And It’s Gonna Come In Handy With Top Gun 3 Is Coming Out
Lovuary Hallmark Logo
Hallmark Is Trying Something Very New This Holiday Season, And Battlestar Galactica And Parenthood Alums Are Involved
The Wyatt Sicks close out Monday Night Raw for the first time
Where Are The Wyatt Sicks? A New Update On The WWE Stable Has Me Excited
Aaron Taylor Johnson holds Russell Crowe&#039;s fist back with forceful anger in Kraven the Hunter.
Kraven The Hunter Didn’t Do Much During Its Box Office Run, But People Are Watching The Heck Out Of It Now That It’s On Netflix
Richard Jefferson and Stephen A. Smith split image
After Stephen A. Smith Went Viral For His Latest Thoughts On Bronny James, Richard Jefferson Had An A+ Response
Screenshot of Stan talking through car window in American Dad
American Dad Is Reportedly Leaving TBS, But It's Actually Great News
The Green Lantern in DC comics.
Lanterns Has Cast Another Important Character In John Stewart’s Life, And It Has Me More Excited About What’s Ahead For The Popular Green Lantern
Daniel Craig offers a rushed toast to Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.
Amazon-MGM's James Bond Plans Are Allegedly Ramping Up, And I Think People Are About To Be Shaken And Stirred With Rumors About The Release Date And More
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us&#039; rooftop scene
Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Passionately Responded To Blake Lively's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit, And Her Team Fired Right Back