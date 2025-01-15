One Piece Just Cast A Major Character For Season 2, But I Have Mixed Feelings

We're hoping to stream One Piece Season 2 with our Netflix subscriptions later this year, and as anticipation builds for the return of the adaptation, another major character was announced. That's right, Rigo Sanchez is joining One Piece in a role that's very important to the overall story, however, I have mixed feelings about the character's arrival.

If you're a Station 19 fan, you likely know Sanchez from his character who died a heartbreaking death in Season 3. Now, he's headed into the world of One Piece and in a role that's a big deal. Let's discuss this casting and why I have mixed feelings about it.

Rigo Sanchez Joins One Piece As Dragon

Netflix officially announced that Rigo Sanchez will be playing Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army in opposition to the World Government, in the live-action adaptation. He is, essentially, the most wanted man in the world, and he has a brief cameo when the Straw Hats travel to Loguetown. He's a big deal, and the fact that the series shared it with the announcement that Yonda Thomas, will play Vivi's bodyguard, Igaram, might undersell that fact.

Spoilers ahead for those who don't want to know, but here's why fans are psyched about Dragon and why I have mixed feelings.

Who Dragon Is, And Why I Have Mixed Feelings About His Appearance

Dragon's full name is Monkey D. Dragon, and no that's not a coincidence. He is the father of Monkey D. Luffy and the son of Admiral Garp. On paper, this is a bigger casting for One Piece than even when they snagged Joe Manganiello to play Crocodile. However, unfortunately, I don't think that will be evident to some casual fans watching if his appearance plays out like we expect.

Much like when I wrote about One Piece's recent reveal about Shanks, much of Dragon's scenes and information revealed about him come several seasons from where the Netflix series is currently at. It would take many years and seasons to reveal some of the above facts about Dragon, and I'll be honest, even those reading the manga and watching the anime still don't know his full story.

One of the major differences between the live-action One Piece and the anime was that it revealed Garp was Luffy's grandfather much earlier than the original story did. The series could do the same with Dragon, but unless they want to overhaul how the story plays out drastically, they can't bring in the Revolutionary Army just yet. That would turn the entire One Piece adaptation into something different entirely, which is why I'm conflicted by his arrival.

I don't want casual audiences to learn we met Luffy's dad and then expect him to factor into the story in any way. In truth, I don't know what the solution is, because I think dedicated fans of the manga/anime would be upset if Dragon wasn't there to intervene and save his son from capture. I guess it'll just come down to how One Piece depicts it, and I can reserve my judgment until I see how it is handled.

One Piece Season 2 is expected to be among Netflix's 2025 releases, but we don't know that for sure. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we get hype for the series' return, and keep an eye on what's happening in the manga and anime as well!