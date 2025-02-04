One Piece Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming, And I’m Jazzed About The Netflix Show's First Look At A Major Location

I won’t lie, I was hoping that One Piece Season 2 would be premiering sometime on the 2025 TV schedule, but considering it was nowhere to be seen last week in the various first looks at Netflix subscription-exclusive movies and TV shows coming out this year, it doesn’t seem like that will happen. So we’ll have to wait until 2026 for One Piece’s return, but Season 2 has hit a big milestone. It was announced that Season 2 has finished filming, and with that news came the first look at a major location that I’m jazzed to see.

Although Season 2 will stop just short of hitting the Alabasta arc from the manga/anime, there’s still plenty of good real estate from the manga/anime to cover for the next batch of episodes. That includes Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji’s visit to Loguetown, the birthplace of Gold D. Roger, the King of the Pirates, as well as where he was executed. Check out the Straw Hats in that city in the below image that was shared on Instagram and other social media platforms to accompany the news of Season 2 wrapping production.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Loguetown will be the first place the main protagonists visit following them defeating Arlong, as it’s their final stop before crossing the Grand Line. But if you think the Straw Hats will just be quietly buying supplies for the next leg of the journey. Without going into specific spoiler, this portion of One Piece Season 2 will introduce characters like Callum Kerr’s Smoker, Julia Rehwald’s Tashigi and Rigo Sanchez’s Dragon, as well as show Buggy and Alvida teaming up for the first time. It’s great to see Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar on One Piece’s Loguetown set, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the show’s adaptation of this arc will compare to what was shown in the manga and anime.

Once the Loguetown story has concluded, One Piece will delve into the Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island storylines. Among the notable faces we can expect to see in those portions include David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, a.k.a. Crocodile. We’ll also meet the Straw Hats’ next recruit, Chopper, whom we got a first look at last September, but it still hasn’t been revealed who’s playing him.

I consider One Piece one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix, so if you’ve read this far, yet haven’t seen Season 1, I recommend changing that as soon as possible. Then you can join me in being excited about Season 2, particularly with seeing the events of Loguetown being depicted in live-action.