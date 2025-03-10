Ahead Of Netflix's One Piece Season 2, The Anime Hit A Major Milestone I Think Fans Should Be Happy About

Despite promising signs earlier this year that we'd see One Piece Season 2 among other upcoming Netflix shows in 2025, it's more likely we won't be binging new episodes of it with our Netflix subscription this year. While fans might be bummed by that, there's something else exciting happening with the anime series that they should be quite happy about, as the English dub of the anime is set to hit the significant milestone of finally being concurrent with its Japanese counterpart.

It took nearly two decades, but at long last, the English voice-acted episodes of One Piece will soon catch up with the Japanese episodes. The news was confirmed by Voice Director Emily Fajardo, who celebrated the achievement on X:

While the redubbed version used to be hundreds of episodes behind the Japanese releases, tremendous strides were made during the pandemic to catch up, and it's been slowly creeping up to becoming current ever since. Now, it's finally going to happen, meaning there's a decent chance that fans who outright prefer the English voice acting won't have to wait quite so long after native episodes debut to enjoy it their preferred way.

When Will The Latest English-Dubbed Batch Of One Piece Episodes Be Available?

Crunchyroll announced that One Piece will resume new anime episodes beginning on April 6th, but before that, we'll be getting the aforementioned dubbed episodes in March. Expect to see episodes 1109 through 1122 appear on the streaming platform on March 18th, as the Egghead arc rolls on in the anime world. Where the story is currently, the Straw Hats are learning some shocking secrets about the state of the world before the World Government, thanks to the research of Dr. Vegapunk and his satellites.

Of course, the anime is still far behind the original manga, who has progressed beyond Egghead and is currently in the Elbaf arc. As of writing, we have no idea when creator Eiichiro Oda intends to end the long-running series, though with voice director Emily Fajardo hinting at the island of "Laugh Tale," one has to wonder if she's suggesting the endgame is in sight. As fans may know, the island is long reported to be where Gold Roger hid the One Piece.

Where To Binge One Piece's Anime Before The Season 2 Premiere On Netflix

Right now, it's likely that Netflix's live-action One Piece won't show up until 2026. Even so, it'll take some doing for someone who has never watched the anime series to catch up by the time it premieres. With 1122 English dub episodes coming later in March, it would take 420.75 hours or about 17 and a half days of continuous streaming to watch the ongoing series to its latest point. As someone who did so and is jazzed for Season 2 to premiere, I'd recommend doing it, while acknowledging it's quite a grind. But it'll certainly keep you occupied!

While Crunchyroll is the place to be for those who want to watch One Piece's anime as soon as possible, Netflix also has a pretty healthy catalog of episodes. Readers with a subscription can at least get up to episode 750 before heading elsewhere to watch more episodes, so hop on it!

