Percy Jackson Fans Can't Stop Making Fun Of The St. Louis Arch Fall, And I'm Cracking Up Over All The Viral TikToks

SPOILERS are ahead for Percy Jackson Episode 4 “I Plunge To My Death,” now available to stream with a Disney+ subscription and Hulu subscription .

On this week’s episode of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians streaming series , our young demigods venture to an iconic sight in St. Louis, Missouri on their road trip, only to be confronted by grave danger in the form of the Mother of Monsters, Echidna and her Chimera, who confront Percy Jackson on the top of St. Louis’ Gateway Arch. Since the new episode began streaming, it has become the subject of numerous viral TikToks, and they are too funny to me.

At the end of the episode, as its title suggests, Percy Jackson plunges to his death when he is sent falling down The Gateway Arch, which stands at over 600 feet tall. Just like it happens in the book itself, as Percy is tumbling from the massive arch, Poseidon saves him with a massive wave that comes out, grabs him and leads him to fall into the Mississippi River rather than becoming a pancake. Check out this viral TikTok that has over 2.5 million views on the subject:

As the TikTok illustrates, the distance between the Gateway Arch and the Mississippi River is rather sizable. The Percy Jackson fan, who wore a shirt from Percy’s Camp Half Blood while standing under the arch, joked “I can make that jump.” The scene has long been a funny element of the book fans have enjoyed poking fun at. Now that the episode has finally arrived, of course, they had to do so once again, and it’s hilarious to see. Here’s even more below:

It’s become a full-on TikTok trend; amazing! The comment section is just as good. One person shared that they used to be a tour guide for the tourist location, and people would ask if the jump was possible “ALL the time.” Another fan shared that when they first read the book, they thought “the arch just went over the water.” Clearly, that’s not the case. Take a look at one more from months back:

The best part of this particular TikTok on the subject, which was posted in anticipation for the series, is that the lead of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast , Walker Scobell, actually commented on it. Here’s what he wrote in response:

Light work.