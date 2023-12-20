How To Watch Percy Jackson And The Olympians Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly
A world of gods and monsters awaits our young hero Percy
Watch Percy Jackson And The Olympians
|Premieres: Wednesday, December 20
|New episodes: every Wednesday at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT
|Stream: globally on Disney Plus
|Best deal: US subscribers can get the Disney Plus bundle from $9.99 a month
Watch Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Synopsis
Author Rick Riordan's much-loved adolescent demigod is all set to hit the small screen for the first time, in an eight-part fantasy series that you can see with a Disney Plus subscription. And in this guide we'll explain how you can watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians online with episodes dropping weekly.
On the face of it, Percy (Walker Scobell) is about as far from a traditional hero as you can imagine when we meet him. He may have been named after Zeus's monster-slaying son Perseus, but he's just an ordinary kid with his primary quest simply trying to avoid the eye of the school bullies. As teenagerhood approaches however, things begin to feel very different for him.
It's not long before Percy's mother (Virginia Kull) is forced to reveal the truth to her son. The young man is half human and half god, and it's his duty to fulfil his destiny and master the divine powers that have been passed down to him. Accused of stealing lightning from Zeus, king of the gods, Percy must channel all the guts and bravery he can muster to embark on a quest with pals Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) to recover the master bolt and quell the risk of all out war.
The journey Percy will take in this fantastical adventure will be both physical and emotional, and he'll meet a dizzying array of malevolent monsters and helpful heroes along the way. The latter give rise to some pleasing cameos from the likes of Adam Copeland (WWE's Edge) as Ares, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Alecto, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) as Hermes, and the dearly departed Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Zeus himself.
Will Percy – like his namesake – manage to navigate his way to a happy ending? Keep reading, as we explain exactly how to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney Plus with full streaming and schedule details below.
How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians online
The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 20 with new episodes of the eight-part run then set to drop every Wednesday until the season finale on January 31.
If you already have Disney Plus then you're good to go. Otherwise, Disney Plus starts from $13.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 per month (assuming you don't want ads). In the US, UK, Canada, and most European regions, you can also opt for its ad-supported plan for a cheaper rate (for instance, $7.99 or £4.99 per month rate respectively).
To save money in the long term, you can also sign up for 12 months, $139.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.99/AU$113.99 for a year upfront (all ad-free). Keep in mind, there is also a more expensive rate in the UK, Canada, and Europe for 4K streaming.
Note that the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is also being streamed on Hulu in the US as a taster at the same time as it goes out on Disney Plus.
Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians online with the Disney Plus bundle
If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.
Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month
Considering individual Disney Plus and Hulu plans start at $7.99 each, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $24.99 a month.
Percy Jackson And The Olympians Trailer
Percy Jackson And The Olympians Cast
- Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
- Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase
- Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood
- Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson
- Glynn Turman as Chiron / Mr. Brunner
- Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus / Mr. D, the God of Wine
- Megan Mullally as Alecto / Ms. Dodds
- Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
- Adam Copeland as Ares
- Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
- Suzanne Cryer as Echidna
- Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Jay Duplass as Hades
- Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus
- Lance Reddick as Zeus
- Toby Stephens as Poseidon
- Jason Gray-Stanford as Maron
Percy Jackson And The Olympians Episode Release Schedule
- Episode 1: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher" – December 20
- Episode 2: "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom" – December 20
- Episode 3: "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium" – December 27
- Episode 4: "I Plunge to My Death" – January 3
- Episode 5: "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers" – January 10
- Episode 6: "We Take a Zebra to Vegas" – January 17
- Episode 7: "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of" – January 24
- Episode 8: "The Prophecy Comes True" – January 31
