Prey Director Reveals Challenges Of Bringing Authentic Native Representation To The Predator Movie
Emmy-nominated horror flick Prey focused on Comanche characters in 1719.
The horror genre was built on long-running franchises. And with the genre continuing to thrive, some of the best horror movies have returned to meters via new sequels. Sci-fi property Predator was no exception, and last year’s movie Prey is considered one of the best Predator movies of all time. On top of being a thrilling ride, the movie was also praised for featuring Comanche characters. And Prey’s director revealed some challenges that came with bringing authentic Native representation to the movie.
Prey was directed by Dan Trachtenberg, and featured a cast of Native performers including lead actress Amber Midthuner. The movie also broke new ground by being set in 1719, with protagonist Naru standing in stark juxtaposition to the high-tech Predator. In a time where the importance of onscreen representation has never been more obvious, Prey stood out by featuring Native talent both behind and in front of the camera. When speaking with The Wrap about the care taken with telling a story infused with Comanche culture, Trachtenberg shared:
Research is a crucial part of the filmmaking process for directors, writers, actors, and beyond. This is especially true for period pieces, as well as ones that focus on underrepresented groups. And it seems like that paid off for Prey, which was acclaimed when it became available with a Hulu subscription.
Because Prey was set back in 1719, doing research and making the horror flick accurate was especially challenging. This is especially true considering that they were hoping for more information about what it was like for indigenous people during that point. Later in that same interview, Trachtenberg offered:
Indigenous tribes each have very different cultures, language, and customs. So it was important for Prey to be specifically focused on the Comanche in order to be accurate and respectful to the members of the community. What’s more, the movie is the first to have a full Comanche language dub. There were also some members of the team who were Comanche, as Dan Trachtenberg revealed:
This specificity really paid off, as Prey is already considered one of the best Predator movies. Fans are hoping for a Prey sequel, hopefully with Amber Midthunder’s return as Naru. And considering just how successful it was, that concept doesn’t seem out of the question.
Indeed, Prey was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards. What’s more, the streaming movie is getting a rare physical release. One has to assume that Hulu would want to pursue a sequel, but only time will tell.
Prey is streaming now on Hulu. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
