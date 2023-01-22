Is A Prey Sequel Happening At Hulu? Here’s What Amber Midthunder Says

Prey was one of the surprise hits of 2022 that many who saw it can’t stop buzzing about. The film acts as a prequel to the 1987 action classic Predator which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Prey not only got stellar reviews from critics, but it also offered an incredible breakthrough performance by star Amber Midthunder. Now, the actress is teasing a potential sequel in the works at Hulu, and we could not be more excited.

Midthunder recently attended the BAFTAs where she spoke to Variety about the film. She was asked whether a sequel to Prey was being produced by Hulu, and the actress seemed very interested in the prospect. While Midthunder remained coy when it came to any official details, she did offer promising insight about the possible film. She revealed:

I don’t have a date for you. This is not an announcement, but I’m not saying it’s not. … We talk all the time about a lot of things, and that’s probably one.

This is certainly some promising news. Predator fans were very enthused by Prey’s addition to the franchise and the previously established lore that the film built upon. I’m sure another prequel film would delve even deeper into the title creature’s origin, and maybe bring back some fan-favorite characters from the original film. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Midthunder certainly seems excited and willing to participate in another Prey film, because when she was asked if she’d want a sequel she excitedly said:

Of course! Yeah! I’m ready! I loved that experience, I love that movie, and yeah I’d be happy to, you know, see where else we can take it.

Well, this is definitely a great sign. Midthunder was incredible in the film, and to see her again in such a badass role would be such a treat. For those unfamiliar, Prey follows a Comanche warrior (played by Midthunder) who protects the tribe from an alien predator that feasts on humans for sport. The predator in question is the title alien from the franchise. While the Predator films have had a number of iterations in the franchise, Prey is certainly a stand-out, and it seems to satisfy even the most ardent fans.

The role certainly opened doors for Midthunder, who was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her performance in the movie. The actress is also set to perform in a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series for Netflix alongside Daniel Dae Kim. This is a much-anticipated project after a widely reviled live-action film also adapted from the celebrated animated series. Maybe Midthunder is just what the series needs for it to be a success amongst fans.

Prey is available now for Predator fans with a Hulu subscription. You can also revisit the original Predator film which is streaming now for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. For more information on other films coming to streaming in the near future, make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.