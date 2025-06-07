Prime Video Canceled Étoile After One Season, And I'm Bummed We Won't Get To See One Particular Storyline Continue

When I found out that Étoile was poised to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , I was so excited to stream it with my Prime Video subscription . I’m a massive fan of both Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, so I couldn’t wait to see Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s next project. Then, I watched Season 1, enjoyed it, and was hopeful about seeing some storylines continue with Season 2. However, now my hopes have been dashed, because it was canceled after one season.

Étoile Was Canceled After One Season

Despite a two-season order, Prime Video’s Étoile wound up on the list of shows ending or canceled in 2025 about six weeks after its April premiere. Per Variety , the streamer had initially ordered two seasons of the show. However, it was ultimately axed not long after Season 1 dropped.

The series was led by Luke Kirby, who memorably portrayed (and won an Emmy in 2019 for playing) Lenny Bruce in the fast-talking The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast . He played a ballet company director in New York who swapped some of his dancers and choreographers with Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Genevieve’s French company. What followed was a fun transatlantic series that took place in NYC and Paris as it followed two companies working to put on the best shows they could.

It was a smart concept with compelling storylines and Gilmore Girls-esque dialogue that was funny and fast. So, it’s a bummer that it won’t be continuing, and I'm particularly sad over the fact that we won’t get to see one specific storyline go on.

I Really Wanted To See Tobias And Gabin’s Story Continue

Now, while Kirby and Gainsbourg led Étoile as the company directors, there was a massive cast supporting them playing the choreographers and dancers. I was particularly enthralled by the story unfolding between Gideon Glick’s American chorographer, Tobias, and Ivan du Pontavice’s French dancer, Gabin.

Tobias was a specific and completely unique choreographer who was sent to Paris as part of this swap program, and while he really struggled to vibe with the dancers there, he quickly developed a special bond with Gabin. They helped each other find success, and I adored seeing Tobias bring out the dancer’s best with his choreography while Gabin supported the choreographer as he got used to his new company.

Glick and du Pontavice had incredible chemistry, and at the very, very end of Season 1, their characters acted on their feelings and shared a kiss on stage.

I needed to see where their story went from there. I’m desperate to know. They’re both such fiery personalities, I’m sure their relationship would have been wild to follow from that point, and I was curious to see how they could evolve and get even better, considering how much they grew across Season 1.

So, yeah, I’m sad we don’t get to see this tale (along with all the other stories the show was telling) continue.