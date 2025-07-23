Following Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial, An Expert Weighs In On Why They ‘Don’t Think His Career Is Over’

While Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is over, the 55-year-old rapper and business mogul now finds himself facing a new reality. His court case ended with him receiving a mixed verdict (which has sparked trolling from 50 Cent and others), and he’ll remain in prison until sentenced later this year. All the while, there remains discussion as to whether Combs can recover from this situation career-wise. An expert is now sharing their thoughts and making arguments as to why Diddy will be fine moving forward.

PR veterans previously spoke about Diddy and whether his reputation could be delivered from “society’s septic tank.” A number of those individuals weren’t so bullish about the prospect of the “Best Friend” performer getting back into the public’s good graces. Melvin Villaver Jr. – a music marketing expert and assistant professor at Clemson University – isn’t so sure, though. When speaking to Us Weekly, Villaver made note of the fact that even amid financial losses Diddy has endured as of late, he still has a lot of assets:

I don’t think his career is over — not in terms of influence and ownership. He still controls a significant amount of intellectual property, including the Bad Boy catalog. Even if he’s no longer a public-facing icon, the business side of his career — his rights, royalties and licensing power — will continue to generate value.

As noted by Us, while Hulu, Revolt and other entities have since cut ties with Sean Combs, he still had a reported net worth of $400 million in 2024. Combs’ legal team also shared a statement with the news outlet, through which it explained that the Grammy winner is not seeking any kind of “vindication.” Instead, he wants to “be better” and focus on “reflection, accountability and growth” while seeking “redemption.” Melvin Villaver is of the belief that such an approach could serve Combs well in the long run:

He’s reinvented himself multiple times, and I imagine he’ll try to reshape the narrative around this chapter, too — whether through spiritual transformation, philanthropy or some sort of redemption narrative. Whether or not the public accepts it is another question entirely.

Over the years, Diddy has been through a number of different eras throughout his career, and some of those were signified by him changing his name. The New York native has endured professionally for years, though a theoretical resurgence this time around would come after a trial that outlined his alleged indiscretions in graphic detail. That included stories about Freak Offs and Wild King Knights. All the while, Diddy’s famous friends have remained mum, though Melvin Villaver thinks the silence speaks volumes as well:

The lack of public condemnation shows that Diddy still has sway. Some artists may continue to work with him privately, but publicly associating with him could be damaging.

With that, one particular artist who may end up collaborating with Sean Combs again is Kanye West. The past few months have seen West advocate for Combs and even speak to him over the phone while he was in prison. Combs’ son, Christian, even worked with West on a song dedicated to Sean.

Despite any potential career opportunities, Diddy is still in the midst of a stint at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ahead of his sentencing on October 3. The embattled mogul has been found guilty on two counts of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was, however, acquitted on the more severe racketeering (RICO) and sex trafficking charges. At this point, the general public can only wait to see what lies ahead for Diddy from both legal and professional standpoints.