Prince William Bringing Up Taylor Swift Was Unexpected, Him Trolling Travis Kelce Was Even Wilder

There are quite a few very significant moments in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship that we talk about often. The friendship bracelet callout on the podcast that started it all. Swift’s first appearance at a Chiefs game. Kelce going on stage at the Eras Tour. Their wedding at Madison Square Garden . The list goes on. However, today, we need to focus on the moment these two went Instagram-official with Prince William, because the royal made some unexpected and wild jokes as he brought up the pop star and trolled her husband.

So, during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Prince William was asked if he was aware of the significance of the selfie he took with his children, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, in 2024 at an Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium. He said he wasn’t until recently, and that’s what led to the jokes, as he quipped:

So I wasn’t [aware] until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance. And actually — I was trying to move him out of the photo. Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn't work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out so it was just me, and Taylor and the children. [laughs]

Well, this certainly was unexpected. However, it’s so funny. Generally speaking, it feels so random that the couple's first IG photo together would also feature Prince William and his children. It’s even funnier that it did, because it feels like Swift and Kelce are America’s version of a royal couple.

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Thinking about Prince William trolling Kelce specifically, it’s quite amusing because even the tight end will joke about being the less famous half of the couple …even though he is, in fact, very famous himself. Plus, the photo was taken at the Eras Tour; they were there to see Taylor Swift perform. So yeah, I’d get it if that was the main person they wanted a photo with.

Anyway, the royal was very pleased with the jokes he made, and you can see him laughing about it all in the video (via tokkianami) below:

Prince William joked that he tried to move Travis Kelce out of the photo when he and his children posed for a picture with Taylor Swift after attending her concert in 2024 😆 https://t.co/VuWLir1BmOOctober 24, 2026

Back when the selfie was taken, Travis Kelce explained on his podcast, New Heights , that he thought Prince William was the “coolest motherf***er” and an “absolute delight.” Also, two days after this photo was posted, Swift took to IG again to upload photos of Kelce up on stage with her during the Eras Tour.

So, while they’d been a public couple for quite some time before this, that selfie was a huge milestone, because it made them Instagram official. Plus, since then, it’s not like they’ve posted much about their relationship. Looking at the singer’s IG, after the two aforementioned posts, the only other uploads on her grid that feature her husband are a video of her announcing The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights and their engagement announcement .

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So, Prince William and his kids are in rarefied air, for real, seeing as they’re featured in one of the very few posts Swift has uploaded that also feature Travis Kelce. And the royal making all these jokes and trolling the football player makes it even better.