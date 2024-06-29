How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Felt About Teaming Up For Eras Tour Performance

After Taylor Swift’s shows in London, Karma isn’t just the guy on the Chiefs anymore, he’s also the guy on the stage. I mean that too, because Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce took the Eras Tour stage during her last show in the city, and fans lost it. Now, a source has spoken out about how the couple reportedly feels about this massive moment.

When Travis Kelce surprised Swifties on stage at the Eras Tour, the internet and those in the stadium lost their minds. If you’ve seen the videos of the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” number (which you can watch below), you can clearly see how much fun the football player and the pop star are having on stage, so it makes sense that a source told ET :

It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world. They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions.

I’m not kidding, the amount of hype and analysis surrounding this surprise was at similar levels of excitement that comes when one of Swift’s upcoming projects gets announced or released. So, it makes sense that Kelce and Swift reportedly got a kick out of seeing fans react to this jaw-dropping moment.

The insider also claimed that the two had a blast rehearsing for the number together and “were so cute and sweet with each other.” Adding to that, they claimed that the duo are great together, and this could allude to what might happen in the future:

They are a naturally bonded pair. It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together.

As the ET article continued, it noted that a different insider reported that the couple had been talking about Kelce going on stage for a while, and that they were both thrilled about it. They also said the two reportedly want to do something like this again:

Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future.

Again, while these are alleged claims, they make sense. After Swift’s shows that weekend, she posted a sweet recap about her concerts in London on Instagram , and it featured the three-time Super Bowl champ heavily. She also stated in the caption:

And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰

Overall, this weekend in London was a big one for Tayvis. Along with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end making his onstage debut, he also met Prince William with Swift , and his brother Jason Kelce attended his first Eras Tour shows ever (the former center said the surprise songs were his favorite part).

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dealing with a long-distance relationship, especially now that his football season is getting close to starting and she’s still touring Europe, they’re more than making it work. Honestly, they’re thriving.

Hopefully, we’ll get more onstage cameos from Travis Kelce -- they both clearly loved doing it, and the fans couldn’t get enough of it. A lot of sweet things have happened between these two at the Eras Tour, but this one takes the cake, and I’m really hoping we get to see more of this fun “Love Story.”