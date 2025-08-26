Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged, And I Cannot Get Over How She Decided To Drop The News

It's a love story, baby she said yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been the sweetest romance for us all to witness across the past two years, and now they are ready to say "I do" to forever. While we absolutely knew it was serious between these two, we didn't exactly see this coming. The pair just shared engagement photos, and as a longtime Swift fan, I love, love, love how she made this massive announcement.

The couple shared absolutely beautiful photos of their proposal, which looked to take place in a gorgeous garden full of roses. They are positively glowing, and I'm especially crying over her caption. Take a look:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Swift captioned the engagement photos with "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" alongside a stick of dynamite emoji. But, that's not all. When she shared the post on her Instagram story, she put her song "So High School" in the background of it. The video, which fans clocked was clealry about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end feels like the perfect love song for these two as they get ready to become husband and wife.

Taylor Swift - So High School (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

It's perhaps unexpected timing for fans since Taylor Swift is in the middle of promoting her upcoming album, The Life Of Showgirl, which she announced earlier this month before going on Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights to get into the details. During the two-hour episode, Swift and Kelce certainly looked more in love than ever, and now these two are getting married.

More to come...