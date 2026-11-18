Both Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark have had their fair share of intense and high-stakes moments in their careers. So, I’d imagine they know how to handle their nerves. However, just like many of us, they too get nervous sometimes, and yes, that includes while watching sports. In fact, the WNBA star recently spilled the tea about her and Swift being a bit anxious while watching the pop star’s husband, Travis Kelce , play earlier this year.

As the NFL season chugs along on the 2026 TV schedule , Caitlin Clark threw it back to an October 18 game when she appeared on New Heights . She had been at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce play that day, and she sat next to Taylor Swift throughout the game. Ultimately, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6. However, the basketball player and Kelce’s wife were nervous throughout it, as Clark explained:

Well, we were nervous because you hurt your ankle early in the game. So, I was like, ‘Oh, no.’

During that game, Kelce did take a break in the first half due to an ankle injury, per ESPN . Ultimately, he ended up with five passes for 53. Earlier, Clark noted that she thought the game was “closer than it should’ve been.” She also stated that the Chiefs did win, but she thought it could have been by more.

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However, she and Swift were happy with the way Kelce persevered and ultimately won. While the Chiefs may be 7-2 this season, Caitlin Clark is undefeated when it comes to her attendance, as she said:

We were a little nervous up in the box, but Trav persevered, and it was a great game. I’m still undefeated in Chiefs games attended. So, that’s why Trav tells me that I have a season ticket.

Overall, it feels like Clark is very friendly with the Kelces and Swift, and maybe she is a good luck charm. While she looked shocked when the pop star hugged her at a game in 2025, it would seem they’re tight now, and they are good at supporting each other through stressful games.

Now, the Indiana Fever guard is not the only celeb who has been spotted with Swift at these games. Recently, much to fans’ shock, Karlie Kloss went to a Chiefs game with the “Bad Blood” singer. One time, Tom Cruise was sitting with Swift . Plus, we've also seen her in the box with her fellow WAG, Brittany Mahomes , and the singer is consistently spotted chatting up there with her in-laws and her own parents.

I’d imagine they all get pretty nervous watching these games, especially the ones where it looks like Travis Kelce is hurt. Thankfully, he was ultimately fine during this game Clark attended. Similarly, last week, the tight end took a hit that briefly took him out. However, he said he’ll be back and ready to go for the next game.

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Honestly, I get all this; watching professional sports as a fan is stressful and nerve-racking, and I don’t even personally know any of the players. So, I can only imagine what it’s like for their loved ones, including people like Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark, to watch them.