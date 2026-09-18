I Can't Get Over The Text Tom Cruise Almost Sent Travis Kelce Before Sitting Next To Taylor Swift At His Game

When it comes to Kansas City Chiefs games, most football fans are probably mainly concerned with what Travis Kelce and his teammates are doing on the field. But we can’t ignore the fact that there’s also an enormous amount of interest in whether or not his wife Taylor Swift is watching from his family’s suite — and which celebrities have joined her. People had the funniest reactions to seeing Swift talking to Tom Cruise at the Chiefs’ season opener, and now I can’t get over the text the actor almost sent to Kelce beforehand.

Kansas City opened its season Monday night with a win against the Denver Broncos. We now know that Travis Kelce had invited the Digger star to join Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, their moms and others to watch the game. What we didn’t know until Tom Cruise appeared on Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast is what Cruise almost said in response to the invitation. The actor said:

I was gonna write you — I told you last night — I was like, ‘Now listen, I’m not coming to Kansas to see you lose.’ And I literally, I had it, like we were texting back and forth, and I was like, ‘I’m not sending it. He knows it already. I’m not sending this.’

OK, just try to look past the fact that the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium is in Kansas City, Missouri, not Kansas. That doesn’t matter to Tom Cruise; he just needs to know where to drop his chopper.

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Tom Cruise balked at putting a little extra pressure on Travis Kelce by saying if he made the trip to watch him play, the Chiefs better not lose. I doubt the text would have had much of an effect on Kelce anyway — as Cruise pointed out, the tight end probably already knew what the actor’s expectations were, because he has the same expectations for himself. Who would ever want to lose — especially in front of friends and family?

The big, loud laughs from Travis and Jason Kelce proved that Tom Cruise would have been totally fine if he’d chosen to send it. Maybe the added pressure of knowing the Mission: Impossible star was up there sitting next to his wife was a good thing anyway, given Travis’ performance. Jason Kelce even said they’d have to get Tom Cruise back for another game.

The friendship between the athletes and the Top Gun actor has been on display quite a bit lately. In addition to the podcast appearance and the Monday Night Football sighting, Tom Cruise was also one of the 1,000 guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July. Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández revealed as much when he spilled the tea on his experience at Madison Square Garden.

We’ll have to see if Tom Cruise takes up the Kelce brothers’ offer to attend more Chiefs football games, but we do know where else we can see the actor. Digger is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar on Friday, October 2, so be sure to grab a Digger-themed popcorn bucket and head out to theaters.