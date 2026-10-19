Watch Taylor Swift Seemingly Call Out A Fan Who Was Recording Her During Travis Kelce’s Game

If there’s one thing to know about Taylor Swift (as far as her personal life goes), it’s that she enjoys supporting her husband, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently in the middle of his 14th NFL season, and Swift continues to pop up at games here and there. It would seem that in the process of doing that, the singer still can’t avoid the spotlight. This past weekend, while Swift attended a game, she was apparently recorded by a spectator, leading her to apparently call them out. And the whole situation was captured on video.

The Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this past weekend. Amid the event, Taylor Swift was not only on hand but also joined by musician Este Haim, Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark and mother-in-law Donna Kelce. Swift and co. were in a suite when someone below them pulled out their phone and appeared to start recording. As captured by a TikTok user, Swift saw the fan and seemingly gestured to them to stop recording her and watch the game. Check it out:

Based on the clip, the “Willow” singer wasn’t too pleased with the spectator trying to capture footage of her during the game. Fans on social media weren’t too happy about the situation as well, as many took to the comment section to express disapproval of the onlooker’s actions. Per the responses, many couldn’t seem to fathom how the fan could openly record Swift under that particular set of circumstances. Needless to say, Swifties have no problem throwing their support behind the Grammy winner.

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There have been numerous instances of Swift attending Chiefs games since her and Kelce’s relationship began dating in 2023. In many ways, the “Bad Blood” singer has become something of a staple at the games at this point. Just weeks ago, Swift also went viral for attending a game with Tom Cruise in September, at which point Kansas City took on the Denver Broncos. Funny enough, Kelce later told Cruise during an interview on his New Heights podcast that Swift had become a football expert since dating him.

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Not only are people still watching Swift when she attends games, but there also remains general interest in her and Kelce’s relationship as a whole. The pair had a major summer as they married during a July ceremony held at Madison Square Garden, which was attended by various celebrities. Since then, there have been questions about the logistics of their union, including their living situation. Insiders allege that the two will have several homes, including one in New York, but that their primary residence is currently Kelce’s house in Kansas.

During their relationship, Swift and Kelce have sought privacy, and that’s especially seemed to be true since they exchanged vows. To that point, Kelce even shut down his brother, Jason, when he inquired about how he spent his birthday with Swift. It’d be an understatement to say that both stars try to shy away from the buzz that surrounds them, so it tracks that Swift would apparently scold an onlooker for recording her.

Regardless of any distractions Taylor Swift may or may not endure moving forward, it wouldn’t be surprising to me if she were to continue attending Chiefs games this season. Such events are special experiences, whether someone’s a general fan of the team or linked to a player like Swift is. Time will tell if she ends up having any more less-than-ideal run-ins with fans in the coming months.