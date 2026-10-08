I Was Shocked Travis Kelce Shut Down His Own Brother Over A Question About How He And Taylor Swift Spent His Birthday

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift don’t hide their love for each other, and their excitement about getting married was palpable, they don’t want the public to know everything. Knowing that, it makes sense why Travis shut down his brother, Jason Kelce, when he asked how he spent his birthday with his wife. However, the question the football player wouldn’t answer surprised me… especially since he did divulge a few details about his special day right before that.

Travis Kelce Did Reveal Some Details About How He and Taylor Swift Spent His Birthday

Travis Kelce turned 37 on October 5, and he spent the day celebrating in New York City with his wife, Taylor Swift . He spoke about it as well on New Heights , telling his brother Jason:

It was a good day, it was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York and went to one of my favorite spots, Torrisi. Got to hang with Tay.

Travis went on to say that the “best news” on his birthday was that the Chiefs “got a victory.” Well, they actually got it the day before his birthday, but the tight end clarified that it was the subject of the “happiness” on October 5. If his team had lost, he knows it would have ruined the day for him, as he responded to his brother’s question about it by saying, “Losing ruins everyone’s life,” which was followed by:

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If I would have lost, it would have ruined my birthday, for sure.

With that said, Travis clarified that he’s “not a big birthday guy.” However, he did celebrate with some dessert at Torrisi. When Jason asked him what sweet treats he had and if there was cake, his brother said no, but went on to reveal what he got instead:

They brought out the entire arsenal. It was pretty good. They got some good yogurt, they got a good espresso, like shaved espresso icing with ice cream and chocolate underneath. It was weird; it was nice, though.

Well, this was a nice peek into how Travis Kelce spent his birthday. However, when his brother tried to ask him about the gifts he got, the football player was quick to end the conversation about turning 37.

Travis Shut His Brother Down When He Asked About The Gifts He Got

It’s obvious there are some things Swift and Kelce don’t want us to know. I mean, we still haven’t seen photos from their wedding . Apparently, gifts are another topic they don’t want to give details about. This was proven after Jason asked his brother:

Is there anything else you would like to expound on gift-wise or anything?

In response, his brother said:

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No, I would love to just keep it moving.

Travis said that with a pretty straight and stern face, and when Jason responded by saying they’d just keep it moving, his younger brother started laughing. So, all is fine. However, it was very clear he would not be divulging anything else about how he and his wife spent his birthday.

This isn’t the first time Travis has done something like this. Last year, he wouldn’t reveal his off-week plans to his brother on their podcast. Clearly, there are boundaries in place, and Jason seems to have no issue with them, as he just moved forward and carried on with the podcast.