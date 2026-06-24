I Wasn't Fully Sold On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Getting Married At Madison Square Garden, But New Evidence Convinced Me

I’ve had a hard time believing the rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were going to get married at Madison Square Garden . At first, it was hard to comprehend, simply because it’s not every day you hear about a couple using an arena for a wedding. Then, it seemed like a logistical nightmare considering everything going on in New York City around July 3. However, new evidence that this could really happen has convinced me that the singer and football player might actually tie the knot in the middle of Manhattan.

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Between the NBA Finals just concluding on the 2026 TV schedule , the FIFA World Cup going on right outside New York City, and the Fourth of July coming up, it seemed like a lot to have arguably one of the biggest weddings ever in Madison Square Garden. The arena is notably placed right on top of Penn Station, and with tourists coming and going for all these massive events, it was difficult to wrap my head around Swift and Kelce getting married there . However, new evidence from the NYT says otherwise.

Now, I already knew that MSG did not have events booked between June 29 and July 6. That was kind of convincing, considering this arena is always hosting an event of some kind, and clearing a full week felt a bit odd.

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However, new evidence involving a permit is extra convincing. According to three sources, a permit was requested to close the streets around The Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3. Do you know what’s rumored to happen on July 3 ? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Plus, on top of that, Amtrak police officers who work in Penn Station said they’ve been told to expect this wedding.

The NYT has some more application information, too, as it reported that Winick Productions filed one with NYC’s Street Activity Permit Office in early June to set up a tent or canopy outside MSG. A representative from the event planning company declined to comment. However, according to the application, it said the event would include 500 to 999 attendees, and stated that it’d need space for loading and unloading.

Adding to that evidence, a city official told the outlet that “Madison Square Garden is planning to host the wedding festivities on July 3.”

If that wasn’t enough, a person who is aware of some guests’ accommodations shared that multiple members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square around July 3. We know the team’s head coach, Andy Reid, will be at the wedding , and this information claims that a lot of Kelce’s teammates will be there too. Considering he’s played for the same team his whole career, that makes sense.

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Overall, the city is planning for a big event on July 3, and it seems like many agencies and companies are proceeding as if this wedding will happen at MSG. However, nothing is confirmed yet. In fact, rumors have gone around that the couple might use this arena for a reception while they hold their ceremony elsewhere.

This new information is compelling evidence, though. Plus, the benefits of using MSG are notable, seeing as it knows how to handle a big event, it can hold a large number of guests, and it can provide safety and security, since you can’t directly see into the venue from outside.

So, with all that said, I think I actually believe that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could get married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.