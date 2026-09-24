‘Internet Remains Undefeated.' Lots Of Fans Reacted To Taylor Swift's Ring Moment, But How Do The Kelces Feel?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still seem to be in the honeymoon phase, just weeks after their Fourth of July weekend wedding at Madison Square Garden. Football season is admittedly putting a bit of a dent in their time together, but at least the Life of a Showgirl artist has been attending his games and cheering loudly from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Lots of opinions have been shared about her viral ring moment from this past weekend’s game, and now we know how both Jason and Travis Kelce feel about it.

“The internet remains undefeated,” New Heights posted on X (Twitter) alongside a clip from the podcast in which Travis Kelce and his brother laughed at several memes showing Taylor Swift pointing at her wedding ring and proudly declaring, “That’s my husband!” after Kelce’s touchdown September 20. The Chiefs tight end said:

Internet’s having a good ole time with this shit.

Jason Kelce agreed the funny takes were “awesome.” Below are some of the memes they read aloud of feats worthy of a "That's my husband," flex (along with Travis Kelce’s responses):

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My wife after I kill the spider she saw in our house. (Travis: “Just doing my deed as a husband.”)

(Travis: “Just doing my deed as a husband.”) Me after failing to parallel park in the same spot 10 times & he gets out to do it himself. (Travis: “That’s too good.”)

(Travis: “That’s too good.”) Me when my husband actually finds all the right stuff at the grocery store without calling me for help.

My neurosurgeon breadwinner wife wife watching me shotgun my 11th beer of the night. (Travis: “Let’s go, man. Listen, man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud.”)

(Travis: “Let’s go, man. Listen, man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud.”) My girl when the tour guide at the historical site says that I asked “a very good question.”

My wife after I get cut off an hour into the open bar at the wedding. (Travis: “That’s him. He’s gotta go home, but he gave it his all.”)

(Travis: “That’s him. He’s gotta go home, but he gave it his all.”) How I want my wife to react when I fix the wifi by unplugging it and plugging it back in.

The Internet certainly can be a fun and clever place when it’s not being completely awful. Many people — Swifties or otherwise — loved seeing Taylor Swift’s show of affection for her husband. Others, however, found it obnoxious and reignited their complaints about cameras cutting away from the football game to show the pop star.

The “Mastermind” singer’s latest viral moment comes just a week after Taylor Swift dropped new easter eggs in a prerecorded sketch for the Emmy Awards and right before she announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore — which, coincidentally (?), will be released September 25, the same day that Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theaters.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Swiftie. In addition to upcoming new music from the artist and theories about her milestone 13th studio album, we’re also getting to witness Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story and the adorable moments like the first time Kelce called Swift his wife.

I also love hearing the football player laugh at these "husband" memes, so I say let the haters hate and keep the viral moments coming.