7 Questions I Have After The Horror Of Dolores Roach Season 1 Finale

The Horror Of Dolores Roach is a horror dramedy TV show that will turn you off eating but make you hungry for more episodes. The Amazon Prime Video series stars Justina Machado as Dolores, a woman who gets out of prison after 16 years only to find everything has changed. She tries a path that is not full of crime, but life has different plans. There are a lot of deaths by the end of The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1 finale.

This black comedy has a lot to say about gentrification, oppression, and the endless cycle that sometimes leads to dark choices. It’s also often a funny show if you don’t mind some blood and guts. Like the end of many great horror comedies , The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1 finale leaves us with much to unpack, including where things could head in a potential Season 2.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is based on a stage performance and then a fictional podcast. The podcast has two seasons, but I haven’t listened to them yet. Therefore, any lingering questions and what may happen next will solely be based on speculation.

Let’s tackle some of those questions.

Warning: The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1 spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

Who Is Behind The Door?

Dolores attacks Caleb (Jeffery Self) and in order to save himself, he tells her that he can help her find Dominic. He knows someone who knows his whereabouts. Dolores knocks on the door and reacts in a shocked, then amused, and finally angry way when she sees who is behind the door. The audience doesn’t see this person.

It actually being Dominic behind the door seems a bit too obvious, especially because, if The Horror of Dolores Roach gets a second season, finding Dominic would probably still be a major storyline. Therefore, I believe it’s probably one of the characters that we’ve already seen in the first season. Maybe someone we believed died but managed to escape Dolores, unbeknownst to her. It could also be someone we don’t meet in the first season but someone important to her past.

Whoever Dolores does go to choke, I think they’ll survive the initial attempted murder.

What Happened To Nellie?

Prior to Dolores going on the run, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez) frames Nellie (Kita Updike) for all the murders, especially of Jonah (Ilan Eskenazi). We see her being put in a police van, but hear nothing about her after that moment. By the time Flores (Jessica Pimentel) and Dolores meet, several years have passed.

Since everyone seems to know about Dolores’ involvement, at least from Caleb’s perspective, it seems that Nellie could be free. However, there is also a possibility Nellie still went to prison because there is no one to prove that she wasn’t involved in the crimes. They were happening right where she worked. But if Nellie is the Tobias to Dolores and Luis’ Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, then she may end up a victim of her employer. She’ll definitely end up darker from this situation and incident.

Will Dolores Find Dominic?

Like any great TV mystery , the whereabouts of Dominic is so important to the current storyline. This is maybe just because killing him may ease some of Dolores’s bloodlust. I mean it didn’t work for Sweeney Todd with Judge Turpin but it could help Dolores just a little bit. Hopefully, The Horrors of Dolores Roach doesn’t drag out the Dominic introduction too long.

I want him to appear in Season 2 so that the story can continue from there. I don’t think the show should delay his introduction by more than one more season. He doesn’t have to die when he’s finally found, but he could be a foil to Dolores’ great antihero. And like with many great antiheroes and their rivals, it could be fun to watch two morally corrupt people go after each other.

Did Flora Die?

After hearing Dolores’ story, Flora sees her more as the victim than just this monster. However, she knows that there is a possibility that Dolores could kill her. Dolores acknowledges this possibility herself. However, we don’t see the final moments of their interaction, but it seemed as if Dolores would spare Flora to go after her real mark: Caleb.

Hopefully, this will mean that Flora could become a great final girl-type character, someone who escaped the “monster” and lived to tell the tale. We may even get to see more of her in potential future seasons. She could also get her own story.

Will Caleb Survive To Make Another Story About Dolores’s Life?

Caleb is painted as an annoying character, someone who would make movie podcasts but not the good ones. He comes off as a bit of a leech. Because Caleb is painted as so annoying, at least to Dolores, it makes sense that she would want to kill him.

However, he managed to escape having his neck snapped many, many times. He may just be a survivor. He’s now with Dolores, so that seems like a death sentence. However, I am willing to bet that he may weasel his way out of things again and actually get to make The Horror of Dolores Roach TV show.

Is Luis Really Dead?

If my many years of TV viewing have taught me anything, it’s not to accept that a character is dead unless we have undisputable evidence, but even then, they may not really be dead. Luis seemed pretty dead but Dolores left before he was pronounced deceased. This could mean that he was badly burned but didn’t quite die.

I believe that Luis being behind the door is a real possibility. It’s been years, he could have had reconstructive surgery, changed his name, and been hiding out for a few years, like Dolores. I won’t quite accept that Luis is dead until we have proof in The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2.

Will Dolores Be Caught?

Despite Dolores being sort of a bad guy, I am rooting for her to continue to get away with murder. However, Dolores isn’t that great at covering up her crimes. She only got away with everything so long because Luis was putting people into food. If she once again starts killing without thinking, then we don’t know how long before she’s caught and imprisoned.

Most likely, Dolores will be able to escape for a little longer but I wonder if a potential Season 2 won’t end with Dolores being arrested.